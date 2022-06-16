ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County garbage fee increase to take effect July 1

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGEbg_0gDG832900 Rates to rise by up to $1.35 monthly based on service level and location in urban or rural areas

Monthly garbage collection fees in unincorporated areas of Clackamas County will increase July 1 after results from an annual staff review found that a number of cost drivers are negatively impacting the efficiency of status-quo services.

County commissioners on Wednesday, June 15, approved monthly fee increases between 25 cents and $1.35 for residential and commercial solid-waste collection, as recommended by the county's Solid Waste Commission.

The Solid Waste Commission approved the recommendation on May 12 after reviewing results from a 2022 analysis of production records from the seven parent companies of local solid-waste collection franchisees.

The analysis, conducted by the county's Department of Transportation and Development, found a 2.2% increase in driver labor costs, a 5% increase in health costs for administrative staffers, a 58% increase in fuel costs and a 7.1% increase in disposal costs due to an increase to the Metro tip fee on disposed waste, and "significant" dropbox cost increases — without accounting for inflation.

Additional anticipated costs that could not be reliably estimated during the analysis including a potential increase in waste collection among local food businesses, processing costs for recyclables, and depreciation of vehicle equipment due to supply chain issues throughout 2021.

Cheryl Bell, assistant director of the department's Sustainability & Solid Waste Program told commissioners that the only fee increase proposed is to account for the 7.1% increase to the Metro tip fee, which takes effect July 1.

"It's projected for 2023, disposal costs will increase 7-8%. Doing an increase this year keeps fees in alignment with disposal cost increases as they occur and helps avoid a more significant increase later," Bell said.

The fee increases will impact ratepayer costs differently based on their service area — urban, rural, distant rural or mountain; and based on their service level, determined by the amount of waste collected from single family, multi-family or commercial sites.

A chart outlining the different fee increases across service levels and location is available here .

Comments / 0

Related
West Linn Tidings

'No-ride' zones for Bird scooters in effect around West Linn schools

WL-WV School District requested to implement the prohibition near WLHS, Rosemont Ridge.A week and a half after the city of West Linn launched a yearlong pilot program to usher in the use of Bird e-scooters, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District requested that no-riding zones be implemented around West Linn High School and Rosemont Ridge Middle School. District spokesman Andrew Kilstrom said schools have had to repeatedly remind students that the scooters are not allowed on campus, but added that there had been no major crashes or serious injuries caused by students on scooters. The no-ride zones went into effect Monday,...
West Linn Tidings

Not all public employees receiving Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water employees formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's city-hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

Clackamas County tracks COVID trends through your poop

SARS-CoV-2 detected in wastewater samples can warn of coronavirus spread, health experts sayHousehold wastewater tracking, a strategy epidemiologists have long used to study how diseases spread, has helped Clackamas County health officials chart coronavirus presence in the community. Clackamas Water Environment Services (WES) is among wastewater departments nationwide that have been invited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to participate in the National Wastewater Surveillance System, launched in 2020 to provide an early warning signal of COVID-19 surges. "Wastewater surveillance allows us to monitor and track the trends of SARS-CoV-2 concentrations in wastewater, and when used alongside other...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Frustrated with poor conditions, West Linn ponders assuming ownership of Highway 43

Residents are tired of potholes on Willamette Drive, which is managed by the Oregon Department of Transportation. To avoid damage to his electric car when driving on Highway 43, West Linn resident Miki Mehandjiysky "slaloms" around the roadway's numerous potholes. To him, the highway's conditions, especially the southbound side, are more reminiscent of an off-road environment than a major thoroughfare.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
West Linn Tidings

West Linn gears up for fun at the fair

After three years, city is excited for the return of the Old Time Fair July 15-17.There are many things to love about the West Linn Old Time Fair: the games and rides, the classic car show, the waterski spectacular, the parade, the delicious pies and famous Lion Burgers. But the thing that many people are excited for this year is the chance to see one another again. After it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, the Old Time Fair, West Linn's most popular event, returns to Willamette Park July 15-17. Larry McIntyre, the long-serving emcee of...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Less than half of Oregonians say they're familiar with Title IX

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

State orders audit of Clackamas County primary results

Secretary of state specifies reviews of hand-duplicated ballots, plus the sampling required from all countiesAs she promised, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has ordered an audit of the May 17 primary election results in Clackamas County, where thousands of ballots had to be duplicated as a result of faulty printed barcodes. Although elections are conducted by officials in Oregon's 36 counties — Sherry Hall is the elected Clackamas County clerk — state law establishes the secretary of state as Oregon's chief elections officer. "My mission as Oregon's secretary of state is to build trust," Fagan said in a statement...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County adopts fiscal year 2022-23 budget

$160.3 million general fund approved for operations primarily through property taxes. Clackamas County commissioners on Thursday, June 9, adopted all but two budgets for fiscal year 2022-23, which begins July 1. A total of $1.52 billion will be committed to funding general operations, service districts and agencies in the county...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Waste Disposal#Commercial Waste#Garbage Collection#Service Area
West Linn Tidings

Oregon senators: Only Congress can safeguard gay rights

Advocates join Merkley and Wyden to say state laws and Supreme Court decisions are not enough to end legal bias.Oregon's U.S. senators say that only national legislation, not Supreme Court decisions or state laws, will end discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden made their case for such legislation on Saturday, June 18, flanked by LGBTQ advocates — including a transgender college student — at an event where Merkley's Portland office is located. It was also Pride weekend in Portland. Merkley said that the current court, with its six-member conservative majority, could...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

West Linn to adopt middle housing code amendments June 13

The city is considering proposals similar to those of neighboring communities. At its meeting June 13, the West Linn City Council is set to adopt code amendments to comply with Oregon's House Bill 2001, also known as the "housing choices bill." Like several other jurisdictions in the area, West Linn...
West Linn Tidings

Park Academy – empowering students to overcome their learning challenges

The independent, Lake Oswego school is the only school in Oregon offering a curriculum specifically designed for students with dyslexia.This is the third in a series of sponsored stories by Terry Sprague, owner of LUXE Forbes Global Properties highlighting local nonprofits and how important they are in creating stronger communities. Lake Oswego's Terry Sprague, one of Oregon's top real estate brokers, has only read one book: The Old Man and the Sea. Growing up, Sprague, now the owner of the highly successful LUXE Forbes Global Properties, spent his early years struggling in school. While attending Holy Cross, a Catholic School...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Interested in running for West Linn City Council?

Candidates' applications are being accepted until Sept. 6 for two open seats. The city of West Linn is now accepting candidate filings from residents interested in serving on the West Linn City Council. Two of the council's five positions are up for election in November. Those seats are currently held...
WEST LINN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Oregon Legislature greenlights I-205 federal grant application that includes tolling-backed state match

The Legislature's emergency board agrees to let the department apply for $120 million in funding for project to add lanes to I-205, seismically improve bridges. In a session Friday June 3, the Oregon state Legislature's emergency board authorized retroactive approval for the Oregon Department of Transportation to apply for $120 million in federal grant funding. This funding will pay for I-205 improvements — with the stipulation that it would match the federal allocation using $333 million from toll-backed bond proceeds upon approval.
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos to leave West Linn

Less than two years in, Jerry Gabrielatos announces departure from city of West LinnWest Linn City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos announced at a City Council meeting Monday, June 6, his intent to leave the city when his contract expires later this summer. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve as city manager, but I will be moving on as well. My last day on my contract is August 31," Gabrielatos said. "I am very grateful for the opportunity to have worked with you. It has been a tremendous experience and I'm very appreciative of it. I'm also grateful...
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

Learn about SNAP program at Pioneer Center presentation

Previously known as food stamps, now a special debit card allows people who meet income requirements to purchase groceries. Learn about the benefits available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program from the Oregon Department of Human Services at an 11 a.m. informational session Friday, June 24, at the Pioneer Community Center, 615 Fifth St., Oregon City.
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election. In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a...
SALEM, OR
Portland Tribune

West Linn Police Log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 6/3/2022 8:19 a.m. A caller told police that the grass of a property on Coeur D Alene Drive was 18 inches tall. The property was a city open space. 6/3/2022 8:31 a.m. A caller...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Lake Oswego residents separated by 14 votes in House District 38 race

Also, Aaron Woods and Jason Fields appear victorious in Senate District 13 Democratic Primary and House District 26 Republican Primary respectively while West Linn measure poised to passThis article was updated from its original version Over a half a month after the last voters handed in ballots, Lake Oswego residents Neelam Gupta and Daniel Nguyen are separated by just 14 votes in the race to earn the Democratic Party nomination in the House District 38 election. According to updated results reported Friday, June 2, Nguyen has 6,781 votes while Gupta has 6,767. The candidates had been within two votes...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
75
Followers
1K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy