FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County parents organized a rally at 5:30 p.m. at Luther Jackson Middle School in Falls Church prior to the school board's vote on whether the district will expand a policy that says students may be suspended for what FCPS calls "malicious misgendering." The intent, according to board members, is to reduce bullying and what could be perceived as hate speech.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO