ATL Seafood Bags is serving up a scrumptious mixture of Atlanta and Louisiana flavors. You can find them on Fridays at Atlantucky Brewing from 3 pm until 9 pm. The owner and chef is from Atlanta and puts her spin on recipes passed down from her grandmother, a New Orleans native! The menu has quite a range and has everything from seafood boils and egg rolls to Po Boys and Southern-fried baskets. There is surely an option for every taste. Below is what I tried at ATL Seafood Bags:

