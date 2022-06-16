Staff Accountant - Kimball Art Center

The earth shifted Wednesday night. The Park City Planning Commission voted to uphold a citizens’ appeal of the permit for the lift upgrades at Park City Mountain. The effect is to deny the permit. Resort management has already announced that they will not be able to install the lifts for the coming ski season. There just isn’t time. And, of course, as things now stand, there isn’t a permit. The options seem to be applying for a new conditional use permit under the code, which will take months, or filing an appeal to the District Court to litigate the issues. That could take years, and would be limited to the permit itself so it won’t solve the bigger issues.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO