ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Staff Accountant - Kimball Art Center

Park Record
 5 days ago

Seeking a part-time accountant to assist the finance director in all areas of...

classifieds.parkrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Park Record

Tom Clyde: Right answer to wrong question

The earth shifted Wednesday night. The Park City Planning Commission voted to uphold a citizens’ appeal of the permit for the lift upgrades at Park City Mountain. The effect is to deny the permit. Resort management has already announced that they will not be able to install the lifts for the coming ski season. There just isn’t time. And, of course, as things now stand, there isn’t a permit. The options seem to be applying for a new conditional use permit under the code, which will take months, or filing an appeal to the District Court to litigate the issues. That could take years, and would be limited to the permit itself so it won’t solve the bigger issues.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: How to help more girls and women in Summit County thrive

Earlier this year, I met with 35 leaders and community members in a think tank session focused on how people in Summit County can work to strengthen women and girls. In my work with the Utah Women & Leadership Project, I often talk about the positive impact women and girls can have in Utah. Our informative and insightful conversation revealed both concerns and potential solutions unique to your amazing area. I have summarized some main points that emerged from this think tank.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Park Record

No decision on proposed group home in the Snyderville Basin

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission didn’t decide whether a residential treatment and social detox facility would receive a conditional-use permit in the Highland Estates area on Tuesday and instead tabled the discussion until more information could be provided. Representatives of the Wasatch Crest Treatment Facility project, located at the...
SNYDERVILLE, UT
Park Record

State Park camping sites are only short drives from the Park City area

Want to get away? Fortunately for you, some of the best camping in the state is within a short drive from Park City. If you’re looking to escape the business of daily life and experience Mother Nature for a couple of days, here are some prime camping spots:. Wasatch...
Park Record

Summit County one of five in Utah with high coronavirus transmission risk

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Utah and the rest of the country, Summit County is one of five places in the state with a high coronavirus transmission risk. The county in May was the first to have its designation increased from low to medium as cases reached the double digits nearly every day. As of Friday, 15 of Utah’s 29 counties were rated as having medium to high transmission risks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID database. Salt Lake and Tooele counties were in the top risk category with Summit County on Thursday with Grand and San Juan counties also receiving a high designation on Friday.
Park Record

Sheriff Report: Deputies dispatched to several firearms-related incidents

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accidental shooting and other firearms-related reports last week. The first call came in on Friday, when an accidental gunshot wound was reported in Kamas, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The victim, a 21-year-old Kamas man was airlifted to a Salt Lake Valley hospital in stable condition after a bullet penetrated his leg.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy