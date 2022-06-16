ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 KHAK

Civil Liberties Group Up In Arms About Iowa Prisoner Pay

By Johnny Marks
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's something that is often satirized in TV and movies: prison inmates making license plates while incarcerated. Truth is, inmates, make a lot more just the plates, they actually make a lot of different items, and, in Iowa, they are paid for their labor. But it's how much, or...

khak.com

Comments / 2

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support

Robert “Lewy” Lewis of Windsor Heights has been in pain since 1974, when he had spinal surgery at the age of 21. To repair a blockage in his spine, surgeons removed eight inches of his vertebrae and then sewed them back on, using about 300 steel stitches. “I’m a perfect barometer for the weather,” he […] The post Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
radiokmzn.com

BOTH SIDES OF ABORTION ISSUE REACT TO IOWA SUPREME COURT DECISION

RADIO IOWA – Representatives from the ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood talked with reporters today to discuss the Supreme Court decision on abortion. ACLU of Iowa legal director Rita Bettis Austen says the ruling that abortion is not a fundamental right under Iowa’s constitution is a “devastating reversal of prior precedent”. “It is not accurate to say that the Iowa Supreme Court threw out all constitutional protection for abortion today,” she says.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Labor#Iowa#Aclu#Politics State#Civil Liberties Group#Nebraksa
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa Supreme Court's abortion reversal may cast long shadow

Five Iowa Supreme Court justices allowed a 24-hour waiting period for all abortions to go into effect and opened the door to more sweeping restrictions on June 17, when justices overturned the court's 2018 precedent that had found the Iowa Constitution protects a fundamental right to seek an abortion. The...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Governor Approves Changes In Iowa’s Bottle Bill

Des Moines, Iowa — Big changes are coming to Iowa’s Bottle Bill.Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a bill that will soon let most grocery stores and other retailers opt out of accepting empty bottles and cans and paying back the nickel deposits. The 44-year-old Bottle Bill was created for the reduction of litter and the encouragement of consumers to recycle their drinking containers.
CBS Minnesota

Republicans eyeing White House run descending on Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The polls were closed in Iowa for less than 48 hours when South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was shaking hands and posing for pictures with eastern Iowa Republicans at a Cedar Rapids country club last week.Scott, one of the many Republicans testing their presidential ambitions, hardly has the state to himself.At least a half-dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer, forays that are advertised as promoting candidates and the state Republican organization ahead of the fall midterm elections. But in reality, the trips are about building relationships and learning the political geography in the state...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

DeJear Nominated for Iowa Governor, Van Lancker Picked As Running Mate

(Des Moines, IA) — Deidre DeJear is the Iowa Democratic Party’s nominee for governor and will face Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds in November. DeJear told fellow party members in Des Moines this weekend they can win from the top of the ticket all the way down. DeJear also introduced Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her Lieutenant Governor running mate. Van Lancker is in the middle of his fourth term as Clinton County’s top election official. He lost his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state in the June Seventh Primary.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Possible GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Spending Time in Iowa

(Des Moines, Iowa) -- One possible G.O.P. presidential candidate will criss-cross Iowa at the end of the month. Former United Nations Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley plans to campaign in eastern Iowa on June 29th with first-term Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks and she’ll headline a state GOP fundraiser in Dubuque that evening.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

A call for solidarity with Iowa's LGBTQ+ community

Ryan Melton is the Democratic nominee in Iowa's fourth Congressional district. Here is the speech I delivered at the Iowa Democratic Party's state convention on June 18. (You can listen to the audio here.) "My brother posted a reflection on his life journey on Facebook yesterday, that was really compelling...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Iowa needs to re-elect Chuck Grassley

Here are a few statements we hear often: "Grassley Works! Sen. Grassley puts Iowa first. Grassley visits all 99 Iowa counties every year. It's well known that U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley outworks his fellow U.S. senators." "Grassley has respectful meetings with President Biden. Grassley works hard for bipartisanship in Congress....
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

Here’s How to Get a Free Air Conditioner in the State of Iowa

With scorching temperatures outside, it can be downright dangerous without an air conditioner these days. If you're in the market for an air conditioner but lack the resources, here are a few options available. Here's How To Get Free Air Conditioners in Iowa. First off, check this handy website. It...
northwestmoinfo.com

Hinson Supports Iowa Supreme Court Ruling on Abortion

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson voted for the 24-hour waiting period for abortions while in the Iowa Legislature that triggered Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The Republican from Marion supports the Iowa Court ruling. “Every life has value and...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa DCI investigating death of Iowa woman

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of a Newton woman. DCI agents said 28-year-old Alison Cooper was brought to Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa Saturday, where she was pronounced dead. “During the investigation, law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Brandon Lee Slobe of Oskaloosa...
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 20th, 2022

(Webster City, IA) -- Forecasters say another heat wave is going to hit Iowa this week and with tomorrow (Tuesday) only being the first day of summer, plenty of hot days are ahead. Carla Johnson, a nurse at Van Diest (DEEST) Medical Center in Webster City, says their emergency room is already seeing patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, some with body temperatures up to 106 degrees. Some of us may be more susceptible to injuries from the heat than others. Johnson says, “children up to four years of age (are) at greatest risk for heat-related illnesses, along with folks that are 65 and older, folks that are overweight, and then people that are ill or if they’re on certain medications." Heat exhaustion can worsen to become heat stroke, which is when the body starts to shut down important systems.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

New Iowa law attempts to take on drug prices

DES MOINES -- Lowering prescription drug prices and protecting rural pharmacies are the main goals of a new state law that adds regulations of companies that serve as a sort of middleman between pharmacies and insurance companies. The new provisions were unanimously approved by state lawmakers this session and signed...
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy