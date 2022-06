If there’s one thing New Yorkers look forward to year-round, it’s summer—the block parties, the beach days, Summer Fridays—what’s not to love? Well, one thing: the heat (OK, and the humidity). But trust us, it’s nothing a chilly treat can’t fix. We’ve rounded up the best ice cream shops in New York—from soft serve specialists to old-school ice cream parlors, you can’t go wrong with any of these sweet spots.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO