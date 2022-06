Two Franklin, North Carolina, men were injured, one seriously, when the truck they were in ran down an embankment Friday in Sky Valley. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on GA 246 at Winding Ridge Road. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 56-year-old Domingo Roman was driving a Ford LNT80 west on Highway 246 when the truck traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail. The truck, which was hauling a paver and small roller at the time, then ran down an embankment and overturned.

RABUN COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO