One teen dead, another arrested in Kearney Park shooting

An 18-year-old has been arrested in a Wednesday shooting that killed another teen in the Kearney Park neighborhood, the Greenville Police Department announced Thursday.

Carlos Cox, 530 Hillcrest Ave., Winterville, was arrested shortly after the 8 p.m. shooting when officers stopped a vehicle that matched a description of one involved, a news release said.

Cox was taken into police custody for questioning and was subsequently charged with an open count of murder, the department reported.

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle, police reported Wednesday night. Officers responded to a report of shots fired.

Upon their arrival, they found 17-year-old Idn Arrington with apparent gunshot wounds, a news release said. Arrington succumbed to his injuries inside a residence and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred outside on the road, the department reported Thursday. They believe the Arrington ran into 1905 A Kennedy Circle for help.

Neither he nor Cox have any affiliation with that apartment, police reported.

The shooting appears to have been a targeted incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Kearney Park is located off of Howell Street near South Greenville Elementary School. Cox was located about a mile and a half away on Davenport Street, a block north of the 10th Street connector.

It is the second homicide at Kearney Park since 2019, when a 18-year-old and 15-year-old were shot in an apartment there.

It is at least the fourth homicide in the city this year.

Tara Stancil, 34, and Danny Smith, 29, were charged with first-degree murder and child abuse charges in the death of their 3-year-old son, Bentley Smith, on Jan. 1 at 1802 Kennedy Circle after a cardiac arrest.

Demetrius Montra Cooper is charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife, 44-year-old Amy Bland Roland, at their home in the 4200 block of Williamsbrook Lane in Jan. 8.

Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, has been charged with murder May 24 in the death of his wife, Tavara Guttierrez, 44, after she had failed to report to work for several days and her body was found in their residence at the Spring Forest Condominiums in the 500 block of Spring Forest Road.

The city saw three homicides in 2021 and 11 in 2020.