Shocking news to no one: The last few years have seen a fever pitch of celebrity beauty lines, with everyone from TikTok stars to established actresses getting into the industry. Jennifer Lopez is no exception, with her eponymous brand now at Sephora and helping shoppers get one step closer to achieving the coveted J.Lo glow. But prior to launching her own line, she was a devotee of Dr. Hauschka's Rose Day Cream. It's so good that it rarely gets discounted, but thanks to one under-the-radar outlet, you can currently snag it on sale.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO