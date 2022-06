Congratulations, to Van Schmoll of Dewey for being the grand prize winner in our "Dad Deserves It" contest!. The Grand Prize includes: A Candy Bouquet from Flowerland; $15 Gift Certificate from La Fiesta; Stainless Steel/Black Hermatite Bracelet valued at $125 from McCoy Jewelers; Dinner for Dad and Mom from Sabores Mexican Cuisine; $50 VISA gift Card from Truity Credit Union; Treat Box from Wildflour Cake Boutique; $75 Gift Certificate from Windle's Rock and Jewelry; PLUS --A Two-Night Stay courtesy of Myer Hotels Property at the Comfort Inn at Thousand Hills; Two Tickets to the Grand Jubilee at the Grand Music Hall; Two Tickets to the Clay Cooper Country Express; Two Tickets to the World's Largest Toy Museum at Branson.

DEWEY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO