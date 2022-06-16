ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

24 arrested, 21 guns, drugs seized in Multnomah County

By KOIN 6 News
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvcGP_0gDEnUTD00 Multnomah County Sheriffs Office and U.S. Marshals Service team up on 5-day mission.

Two dozen people charged with a slew of violent crimes were arrested across Portland recently as part of Operation Safer Multnomah, a joint mission between the U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement.

Deputies said the office partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service to carry out a widespread sweep of the Portland metro area for fugitives, targeting people authorities say are responsible for murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, assault and gun and drug trafficking.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said the intention was to nab "offenders who have shown the highest propensity of violence and disregard for human life."

Three pounds of methamphetamine and 21 guns, including untraceable "ghost" guns and a homemade silencer, were also seized during the 5-day campaign, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.

Among those arrested were Jimmy Pearce, 35, Andrey Mazur, 32, and Alexander Barber, 27, who were wanted for homicide, a series of armed robberies and a theft of more than 35 guns from a licensed dealer, respectively, police said.

• Pearce was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the 2017 killing of Ramon Harris outside Xpose Club in Beaverton.

• Mazur is suspected of having robbed more than 36 people throughout Portland and Vancouver, police said. He was arrested Tuesday after a four-hour standoff with police and crisis negotiators on Hayden Island.

• Barber is suspected of stealing more than 35 firearms from a licensed dealer. He was arrested while hiding in a Portland home's attic, police said. Eight of the stolen guns were recovered through search warrants, according to MCSO.

Authorities also seized caches of drugs, totaling three pounds of methamphetamine, 19 grams of heroin and 449 fentanyl pills.

KOIN News 6 is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Teen injured in shooting in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. When they arrived, they found a crime scene with shell casings.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Threatened Mass Shooting in Oregon, June 20

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramon Harris
Portland Tribune

Clackamas sheriff: Suspect killed in Milwaukie after pursuit

Few details are released about the incident involving the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police.A suspect was killed after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early Saturday, June 18. The name of the deceased was not immediately released. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Oregon State Police troopers were involved in the shooting, which happened just before 1 a.m. near the corner of Southeast Railroad and Wood avenues. The chase ended in that area with the suspect's death, deputies said. The overnight police pursuit led multiple agencies to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#21 Guns#Drugs#Heroin#Operation Safer Multnomah#The U S Marshals Service#Xpose Club#Hayd
Portland Tribune

PPB: Help identify high school graduation assault suspect

An unidentified man allegedly assaulted security guards at Providence Park during a high school graduation.The Portland Police Bureau is asking for help to identify a man accused of assaulting security guards and damaging video equipment at Providence Park during a high school graduation ceremony. Officers arrested the unidentified man on June 9 after responding to a report that security guards at Providence Park were in a physical altercation with someone trespassing inside the venue, which was being used for a graduation ceremony, police said in a statement Friday, June 17. An investigation determined the man had entered the venue without...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Place
Vancouver, CA
KCBY

US Marshals announce 24 arrests following warrant sweep in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal and local law enforcement agencies announced two dozen arrests following a weeklong warrant sweep across the Portland metro last week dubbed, “Operation Safer Multnomah.”. The U.S. Marshal Service said they targeted and arrested people wanted for charges including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
593
Followers
5K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy