New rule in Indiana is helping protect children from lead poisoning
By Chloe Marklay
WTHI
4 days ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Every year about 2,000 children in Indiana are found with high levels of lead in their blood. This can be caused by the paint in their house. Usually lead is found in houses that were built before the 1980s. Experts...
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of the Recovery Capital Index, designed to measure the sum of resources necessary for an individual to initiate and sustain recovery from addiction and to help track the overall recovery capital of the state and communities.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A phone call changed a life. When Marcus Edwards answered the phone last September, the match he had been waiting for had finally come. "I just broke down and cried," Edwards said. After living for the past three years with failing kidneys, the husband and father...
INDIANAPOLIS – Some law enforcement agencies are working to better communicate with Hoosiers who have disabilities. And some state lawmakers want to join those efforts. Emergency communication boards are now located inside every vehicle with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. They were donated by the Autism Society of Indiana to help deputies communicate with Hoosiers who […]
INDIANAPOLIS – Grants totaling $35 million are being distributed across Indiana to help make communities healthier. The Health Issues and Challenges grants focus on several areas impacting Hoosiers’ health, from access to fresh food and proper nutrition to tobacco use and lead exposure. Volunteers from Gleaners Food Bank...
Indiana Democrats unveiled their party platform for 2022 while formally selecting their statewide nominees Saturday. The Indiana Democratic Party confirmed a platform that focused on improving voter turnout, public education, workers rights and Indiana’s overall health. Chair Mike Schmul said Indiana’s place at the bottom for those measures is largely because of two decades of Republican leadership.
You've heard the old saying "One Person's Trash Is Another Person's Treasure" right? Well, do you know if it's actually legal to make it your treasure here in Kentucky?. Angel here and growing up one of our favorite past times was to hop in the car on a Saturday afternoon and drive around to see what people were tossing in the trash. I know you're probably thinking that sounds like the worst kind of fun ever but it wasn't. We had a blast. It was like treasure hunting to see the goodies we could find. Sometimes we made out like bandits and other times we came up empty-handed. I guess I never really thought about whether it was wrong or not. I mean it's trash and by definition, it means "discarded matter or refuses". As I've gotten older I have zero problems pulling up to someone's driveway or trash can and loading an old dresser they've tossed out. It's like second nature, but is it legal to physically go to a store or public dumpster and take things inside?
The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby) It’s been more than 150 years since Indiana decided to be known as “The Hoosier State,” and most people who live in Indiana are proud to call themselves Hoosiers. Indiana touches on Lake Michigan and has 19 lakes of its own that are all more than 500 acres in size.
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police say a southern Indiana man has scammed people out of nearly $100,000 by promising to build pools. According to investigators, Cameron Reas got $25,000 from a Floyd County man, the same amount from a Jeffersonville woman, and $50,000 from a Sellersburg man. Allen Chrisman says...
Scammers want your money, and they’re determined to get that money by any means necessary. An unusual new scam has hit Putnam and Sullivan counties: an online puppy sale scam. Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police says scammers are listing puppies for sale on Facebook. “They [customer] get...
ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana officials are seeking $1.1 million in repayment from a former food service bookkeeper whom they claim stole from a school district’s lunch fund account over a five-year period, authorities said. According to a special audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, Carla Burke,...
JAY COUNTY, Ind — Four years ago, after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida and the near-tragedy at Noblesville West Middle School, 13 Investigates shared how an Indiana school district was making major changes to security: reconfiguring buildings, even allowing teachers to access guns in school buildings. So...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana will get $2.9 million from a nationwide settlement with a software company that misled users who filed their taxes through TurboTax. The Indiana attorney general's office announced the state's share of the settlement with Intuit, the software company that produces the tax return service. The office...
(STACKER) — Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marriage rate data in Indiana, you can read the national story here. Cultural critics and numerous sociologists have bemoaned declining marriage rates, citing concern over the deterioration of the traditional family […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Juneteenth is the nation's newest federal holiday. It recognizes the day when the last enslaved people in Texas learned they were free on June 19, 1865. The United States celebrated its first federally-recognized Juneteenth in 2021 after President Joe Biden signed a bill creating Juneteenth National Independence Day. It became the nation's 12th federal holiday -- the first one added since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.
It’s not yet the first day of summer and several cities in Indiana have already had multiple days above 90 degrees. Climate experts say average summer temperatures are rising in the U.S. — including in Indiana. According to the independent research and reporting collaboration Climate Central, Indiana cities...
A man was busted after pushing a construction barrel down I-265 in a Walmart electric cart at 5 in the morning. Indiana State Police explain why it's illegal to drive a Walmart electric cart on the interstate after a crazy moment in Clark County. Spoiler alert, interstate traffic is very fast, Walmart electric carts are not. So yeah, it's dangerous. Here's what the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg had to say,
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana pool company was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft after authorities said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from customers for services he didn't provide. Cameron Reas, the owner of Clark County-based RPM Pools, was taken into custody June...
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Duchess!. Hello, world! My name is Duchess and I’m a 4 ½-year-old terrier mix. I know what you’re thinking… I sort of resemble something that just waddled up out of the ocean (like a manatee or seal pup.) And ya know something, maybe I did! No matter the case, I’m very calm and sweet-natured. I like riding in the car, enjoy going on walks, and LOVE everyone I meet. I do great around kiddos and would make an excellent family seal…I mean, dog! I do best with other big dogs and would prefer a meet and greet with other pets before settling into your home. My adoption fee is $150 and includes my microchip, spay, and vaccinations. Come meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society, I’m sure to make a big splash with your family!
Several locations endured their fourth day of heat indices of 100-degrees or higher, relief is slowly underway. It was still sticky Thursday afternoon especially where dew points “pool” and spike just before a wind shifting front passed. The heat index had jumped and exceeded 100-degrees in many locations for the 4th straight day. Indianapolis “only” peaked at 99° for the second straight day while south, Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville hit triple digit heat indices. The heat advisories will no longer be required as cooling is forecast behind not one but two passing cold fronts. The first front honestly is more of a dry line, behind this front the dew point, the real measure of moisture, is lowering. Late Thursday the air was drier but dry air heats better than moist so therefore the temps north were in the mid 90s late day.
