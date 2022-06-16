Second Homicide Victim Found in Rubble of Mobile Home Fire | Santa Ana

06.18.2022 | 5:12 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – Firefighters are on scene of a massive 3rd alarm pallet yard fire in San Bernardino that continues to spread. At approximately 5:12 PM first responders were dispatched to reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arriving on scene they found what appears to be a large pallet yard that was well involved with multiple other structures threatened. Very shortly a second alarm was dispatched, and then a third. Five structures were reported to have caught fire as a direct result of spreading ember cast and wind. Multiple structures are reported to be on fire or currently on fire due the high winds blowing through the valley. The fire has reportedly already spread to a neighboring facility. and is burning large card board and rubbish pile and a trailer. Fire Fighters continue to battle the blaze and have reported that they have gone defensive on the fire this is an active fire and continues to burn. No more details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO