ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Second Homicide Victim Found in Rubble of Mobile Home Fire | Santa Ana

By Hector Gerardo
onscene.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article06.15.2022 | SANTA ANA (CNS) – A second body has been found in the rubble of a mobile home fire in Santa Ana, authorities said Wednesday, adding that the fire was intentionally...

onscene.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangecountytribune.com

Garage fire is knocked down

Quick action by firefighters kept a garage fire in Seal Beach early Sunday morning from spreading to the main house. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Crestview Avenue. Arriving crews found the garage fully engulfed with flames but were able to contain it quickly and then extinguish it.
SEAL BEACH, CA
KTLA

Woman killed in violent Culver City crash

A woman was killed and another person was injured following an Saturday night crash in Culver City. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive. A woman was driving a white sedan south on La Cienega when she rear-ended a second vehicle, according to the Los Angeles […]
CULVER CITY, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Police still investigating after a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in Long Beach as victim refuses to provide details about the incident

Long Beach, California – Authorities are still investigating an incident where a man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds but refused to cooperate with the police and provide them with information about the shooting and reveal the location where the crime took place. At around 7:40 p.m., police were called...
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Cyclist, 67, is killed in crash

A 67-year-old man was fatally injured when he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle Saturday morning in Santa Ana. According to the SAPD, the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bristol Street and Edinger Avenue. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Pomona Shooting Leaves Two Men Wounded, One Critically

POMONA – Two men were wounded, including one critically, at a parking lot Sunday in Pomona, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 3:30 a.m. to a parking lot at Third and Locust streets regarding a call of two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the Pomona Police Department reported. Both men were residents of San Bernardino.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A 49-year-old man driving a pickup truck was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The victim was driving a 1998 Toyota pickup truck westbound on Ocean Boulevard, making a left turn southbound onto Termino Avenue, when he failed to yield to an oncoming 2014 Toyota Corolla that was going eastbound on Ocean, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
onscene.tv

Massive Fire Rips Through Pallet Yard & Destroys 5 Buildings | San Bernardino

06.18.2022 | 5:12 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – Firefighters are on scene of a massive 3rd alarm pallet yard fire in San Bernardino that continues to spread. At approximately 5:12 PM first responders were dispatched to reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arriving on scene they found what appears to be a large pallet yard that was well involved with multiple other structures threatened. Very shortly a second alarm was dispatched, and then a third. Five structures were reported to have caught fire as a direct result of spreading ember cast and wind. Multiple structures are reported to be on fire or currently on fire due the high winds blowing through the valley. The fire has reportedly already spread to a neighboring facility. and is burning large card board and rubbish pile and a trailer. Fire Fighters continue to battle the blaze and have reported that they have gone defensive on the fire this is an active fire and continues to burn. No more details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Public help needed in locating an at-risk man reported missing in Long Beach

Long Beach, California – Long Beach Police appealed to the public, asking for assistance in locating an at-risk missing person suffering from medical conditions. The Long Beach Police Department said 74-year-old Thomas Edward Morgan was residing in a care facility located in the 3000 block of Cedar Avenue in the Wrigley neighborhood. According to the report, he was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday near the smoking area of the care facility.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Homicides#Rubble#Police#Violent Crime
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Dead, Man Injured in Shooting Behind Target in Baldwin Hills

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according to Officer A. Delatorre...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Jurupa Valley Crash Leaves One Dead, One Seriously Injured

One person was killed and another was in critical condition Saturday after a single-vehicle collision in Jurupa Valley. Firefighters were called at around 1:25 a.m to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway west of Valley Way where they found the crash and two people trapped inside the vehicle, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
vigourtimes.com

Stanton driver arrested after deadly Hesperia hit-and-run – Orange County Register

A woman was arrested after a woman died and a man was critically injured after a hit-and-run in Hesperia, officials said Saturday. Police responded to a traffic collision on Cottonwood Avenue, north of Sycamore Street, in Hesperia just after 4 a.m. Sunday, June 12. An investigation revealed Emily Castaneda, 29, of Hesperia, had fallen into the road when a 32-year-old man attempted to assist in getting her off the road.
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

Crash in Buena Park sends 6 people to hospital

On Friday, firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident near Burlingame and Malvern Avenues in Buena Park. The collision, according to authorities, was reported just before 4 p.m. and was declared a multi-casualty incident by the OCFA incident commander. Six patients were transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 
BUENA PARK, CA
CBS News

Pico Rivera man still missing after disappearing earlier in June

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department today circulated photos of a 27-year-old man who went missing in Pico Rivera on June 1. Carlos Anthony Medina, also known as Robin, was last seen at about 5 a.m. that day in the 8900 block of Pico Vista Road, in between the San Gabriel River and El Rancho High School, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.
PICO RIVERA, CA
CBS LA

Pursuit ends in fiery crash on 134 Freeway, near Cahuenga Boulevard

Officers with the California Highway Patrol engaged in a pursuit with a driver in a black 2007 Mercedes that ended in a fiery crash Saturday. The pursuit started at around 5:14 p.m. near southbound Woodman Avenue at the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, after authorities said the driver failed to yield. The driver later crashed the vehicle in the eastbound lanes of SR-134, near Cahuenga Boulevard, and the vehicle burst into flames, putting out thick black smoke. Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived to the scene and extinguished flames coming from the Mercedes. Authorities were able to take the pursuit suspect, who was not injured, into custody. No other injuries were reported. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Car lands on its roof on front lawn of home after crash in Pasadena

A car landed on its roof during a crash Saturday morning in Pasadena, according to the Pasadena Fire Department. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched to the location at 4:11 a.m. The gray Nissan Altima was on the front lawn of a home in the 200 block of Parkwood Avenue, firefighters reported.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy