Boyfriend arrested after missing Kansas mom and 4-year-old daughter are found dead

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man faces capital murder charges after his missing girlfriend and 4-year-old daughter were found dead in two different cities.

According to the Ford County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, June 15, deputies went to 203 W. Avenue B in Spearville because a man said the two women, 31-year-old Kayla Vasquez and 4-year-old Aaliyah Vasquez, were missing.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the man who called as Michael Peterson. According to the KBI's statement, while inside the home, Ford County deputies reportedly "noticed evidence that a crime had occurred in the residence" and took Peterson in for questioning.

The Sheriff's Office then called in the KBI for assistance in helping locate Kayla and Aaliyah. The two law enforcement agencies also worked with the Edwards County Sheriff's Office in the search.

According to the KBI, on June 16 at 4:15 a.m., officials found Kayla's body in rural Ford County. Over an hour later, at 5:50 a.m., Aaliyah's body was recovered in Kinsley.

Peterson was arrested for murder at 7:35 a.m. for two counts of capital murder.