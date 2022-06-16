ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville not selected to host World Cup games in 2026

By Chuck Morris, Courtney Allen
WSMV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville was one of the finalists to be a host city for the FIFA 2026 World Cup but did not make the cut. City leaders said Nashville was an underdog in the process and went up against cities that “don’t have to sell themselves” like New York...

