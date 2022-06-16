ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont, CA

3.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Lamont

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEl4S_0gDEB8Na00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck six miles southwest of Lamont, Calif. on Thursday at 10:58 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Never miss a story, set KGET.com as your default homepage

The earthquake had a depth of 7.6 miles according to the USGS.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET 17

Could Kern see dry isolated thunderstorms ahead?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We had a nice weekend with some 80’s on Sunday. Monday, we will warm things up a little, with lower 90’s back in the forecast. We are going to see a low develop off the coast by Tuesday. This could swing some moisture our way Wednesday and Thursday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3.1 earthquake hits south of Lamont

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Friday afternoon in an area south of Lamont and Arvin, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The 3.1-magnitude quake struck at about 4:47 p.m. about 3.7 miles NNW of Mettler and southwest of Lamont and Arvin at a depth of 7.6 miles, according to USGS data […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Expect extremely hot days to begin summer

Expect a major warmup over the next several days. After a cool and comfortable Father’s Day, Bakersfield will return to the low 90s on Monday. Summer begins on Tuesday, and Bakersfield will see temperatures reach into the high 90s before triple-digit heat the rest of the week. Temperatures in Tehachapi will rise into the upper […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pleasant Father’s Day weather on tap before triple-digit heat

A massive warmup is on the way, but temperatures remain cool for the weekend. Father’s Day will bring temperatures in the low 80s for Bakersfield. Windy conditions remain the mountains and desert. Summer begins on Tuesday and triple-digit heat arrives in Bakersfield just a day later, staying until at least the following weekend.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lamont, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
KGET

City of Bakersfield water price to jump five percent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you get your water from the City of Bakersfield, prepare to pay more. Wednesday the Bakersfield City Council voted to increase the cost of water by 5 percent for customers of the city’s domestic water system … starting July 1. This comes as data shows Kern is one of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At least 1 killed in Hwy 58 head-on crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a head-on crash Friday night along Highway 58 east of Bakersfield. The crash was reported just after 8:15 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of General Beale Road, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision involved at least two […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Usgs#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Man killed in Mojave crash Wednesday night identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a car crash in Mojave Wednesday night. The coroner’s office said Seanjay Sharma, 37, of Marina Del Rey, was the driver of a vehicle that lost control and rolled over. The crash was reported at around 8:40 […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Brush fire burning near Kern River east of Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire Friday afternoon burning east of Hart Park. Multiple fire crews were called to an area near the Kern River at Wabash River Street and Platte River Drive, north of Kern Canyon Road just before 4:30 p.m. An ALERT Wildfire camera in the area […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP investigating deadly crash on Highway 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — At least one person is dead following a head-on crash on Highway 58 just east of Bakersfield Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened at approximately 8:17 p.m. on Highway 58 just west of General Beale Road between two vehicles. At least...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Demolition begins on former Greyhound bus station on 18th Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Demolition has started on a former Greyhound bus station in Downtown Bakersfield to make room for new housing. The Greyhound station on 18th Street was built in 1958. In 2020, it was sold to Church Plaza LLC for $1.27 million. A four-story apartment complex is set to be built at the […]
KGET

16-year City Councilman Harold Hanson dies at 85

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Retired four-term Bakersfield City Councilman Harold Hanson, 85, died June 12 at Mercy Southwest Hospital with his family by his side, according to his Legacy.com obituary.  Hanson, first elected to the council in 2000, represented a large portion of southwest Bakersfield for 16 years. He served as vice-mayor – his second […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Threat made against Mojave schools prompts district closure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Unified School District closed its schools Friday following a threat made against Mojave Junior and Senior High Schools. Law enforcement contacted school officials Thursday about a potential threat made online regarding a Mojave school. As a result, summer classes at all district schools were canceled Friday. School officials said […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET 17

1 arrested in fatal alleged DUI crash on Highway 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and other offenses after an alleged DUI head-on crash on Highway 58 Friday that left one dead. Around 8:17 p.m. Friday, officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to a head-on crash on Highway 58 west of General Beale Road. The crash involved a Nissan Sentra and a Chevy Silverado.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Juneteenth celebrated in Bakersfield with multiple events this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Juneteenth celebrations kicked off throughout the weekend across the nation, and here at home. Hundreds of people flocked to Yokuts Park in Bakersfield to celebrate Juneteenth a day early, enjoying live music, food and more. The Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP organized the event honoring Black history. “Juneteenth to me is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CAL CITY BOYS: Another claim filed in deaths of Orrin, Orson West

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The maternal grandfather of Orrin and Orson West has filed a claim against the county arguing the children were wrongfully removed from their parents’ home, marking the latest legal action taken in connection with the boys, who are presumed dead. The claim filed by Beverly Hills attorney Antonio Castillo III on […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy