3.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Lamont
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck six miles southwest of Lamont, Calif. on Thursday at 10:58 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The earthquake had a depth of 7.6 miles according to the USGS.
