With out-of-stocks and few product introductions, retailers must find ways to fill shelves and reinvigorate traffic. Throughout its 67-year history, Food City/K-V-A-T Stores has been continuously swamped with new CPG items. At trade shows, executives have navigated seas of seemingly endless display booths. At the retailer’s Abingdon, Va., headquarters, buyers’ calendars have always been full, with product samples festooning offices and conference rooms. Be it snacks, pasta, beer or dog food, the new product pipeline has never slowed — until now.

ABINGDON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO