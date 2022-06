We know that Al Pacino was almost fired from The Godfather. But do we know which scene it was that saved his role – and his career?. While The Godfather movies are often considered the magnum opus of Al Pacino’s career, he’s never made a secret of the fact that he was almost fired from the role of Michael Corleone. One scene, however, saved him from being sacked – thanks to Francis Ford Coppola‘s quick thinking and belief in Pacino.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO