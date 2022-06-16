CV’s Jamgotchian Selected to All-CIF Team

Close your eyes and imagine how Long Beach looked before it was ever called Long Beach. Before our houses and schools were built and before our favorite stores and restaurants were ever thought of. Even before the Spanish established the missions and the ranchos. Picture it — a vast floodplain nestled between the Los Angeles and San Gabriel rivers before they were encased in concrete. Envision a lush wetland teeming with life. With all of the buildings and roadways we’ve built on this land over the past 300 years, it can be difficult to imagine Long Beach ever looking like this. But with a little knowledge about the land and the indigenous people that called it home, it’s easy to see why it’s considered to be sacred.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO