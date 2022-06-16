CV’s Jamgotchian Selected to All-CIF Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation celebrated its sixth — and due to the pandemic, first since 2019 — Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday night, with a who’s-who of L.A. sports stars and a headlining set from Jennifer Lopez.
The event, dubbed “The Party for L.A.,” raised a record-breaking $3.6 million for LADF, which aims to improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice for all Angelenos and, since 1995, has invested more than $40 million in programs and grants to nonprofits throughout the city. The gala also feted LADF’s “Everyday Champions,” whose work in the community was hindered by the COVID-19...
