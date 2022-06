FTX and the other leading companies should help the industry recover even if it leads to losses for them, Sam Bankman-Fried stated. The Founder and CEO of the crypto exchange FTX – Sam Bankman-Fried – thinks large companies like his should use their expertise and “stem contagion” in the digital asset market. As such, they could aid the ecosystem to thrive again, he added.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO