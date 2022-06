Buyers are still determined to defend the level of $ 0.3. The price has tested this support once in the current week. The price is currently at the Fibonacci level of 0.786 (in blue), which is at $0.3. If the bulls are successful in defending it, then the cryptocurrency might have a shot at moving towards the Fibonacci level of 0.618 at $0.44, which is now a horizontal resistance (in green). However, given the current market condition and overall momentum, this seems like the less likely case.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO