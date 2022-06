(The Center Square) – A new record low has been recorded in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey said. The Republican governor announced Friday morning that the state has reached a record-low for unemployment. As of May, the Yellowhammer State recorded an unemployment rate of 2.7%, which is down from April’s 2.8% rate. The number falls well below May 2021’s unemployment rate of 3.6%.

