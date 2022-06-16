ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Man found dead in a California national park after running out of gas in extreme heat

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03v8ou_0gDDtneD00

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A man was found dead in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday after running out of gas in the extreme heat.

The National Park Service Death Valley said in a news release that park visitors on Tuesday found David Kelleher’s body. Officials at the park said Kelleher, 67, appeared to be walking after running out of gas.

The Associated Press said Kelleher was not reported missing but a park ranger spotted the car on June 8 and June 11 in the parking lot. The NPS said temperatures during that time were up to 123 degrees.

The NPS said there was a note left in his car that said “out of gas,” and had mentioned to a park ranger on May 30 that he was low on gas when they cited him for off-road driving. He was also parked at one of the most popular viewpoints at the Death Valley National Park.

Park rangers, according to the NPS, recommend that in the extreme heat they have been experiencing that if your car is broken down, it is better to stay with your car than try to walk for help.

The AP said Kelleher’s death is the second reported death a the national park this month.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, NH
KRMG

No one injured after Waterstone Apartments fire

TULSA, Okla. — Late Sunday afternoon, Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to an apartment fire near 61st and Peoria. The fire started in one unit at the Waterstone Apartments with TFD reporting that there was heavy fire and smoke. TFD contained the fire to the initial area. Only 6...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRMG

Several streets in Jenks undergoing maintenance starting June 20

TULSA, Okla. — Beginning Monday, June 20th the city of Jenks will begin restriping streets in the following locations:. During the maintenance, various lanes will have closures and flaggers will be stationed out to help with traffic, the city said. At least one lane of traffic in each direction will be open at all times during the work.
JENKS, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Car Flips into Downtown Yard on Sunday

Cherokee Ave. was closed in both directions in downtown Bartlesville near the Frank Phillip’s Home around 11:15 AM on Sunday, after a single-car injury accident. Just after 11:15 AM a black sedan flipped just feet from a house on the east side of Cherokee Ave., striking a tree and landing two feet from the front porch of the home.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOCO

Pilot forced to make emergency landing on Oklahoma turnpike

A pilot is safe after he was forced to make an emergency landing on an Oklahoma turnpike. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the small aircraft took off from Seminole just after 9 a.m. Saturday before having to land just 20 minutes later on the Cimarron Turnpike near Stillwater. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#National Park Service#Accident#The Associated Press#Nps#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Safari Joe’s H2O hosts Father’s Day car show

TULSA, Okla. — Safari Joe’s H2O hosted a Father’s Day car show from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.. One of the show’s organizer, Terry McConnell, a.k.a. “Wizard”, was able to speak with FOX23. McConnell said the show is nice getaway for Father’s Day, allowing...
TULSA, OK
kytvnews.com

4 vehicles, building struck by gunfire in Cambridge, police say

WCVB— Two Boston men were taken into custody in connection with the shooting, one of them following a car crash and foot chase in Somerville. Fox 8 Cleveland WJW—4 killed in shooting at medical building, Tulsa police say, shooter also dead. TULSA, Oklahoma (AP/WJW) — Police said four people were killed by a shooter at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday afternoon. Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed during a press conference the number of dead and said the shooter also was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It was [
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Body Found Along Arkansas River In Wagoner County

Wagoner County Deputies are on the scene after a woman's body was found along the Arkansas River. Deputies say the woman did not have any type of ID on her and according to responders, it's possible the woman's body has been there for a long time. Authorities at the scene say that depending on what the cause of death may have been the investigation will either be continued by the Wagoner County Sheriff's office, OSBI, or the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pryorinfopub.com

Local OHP and Emergency Management weigh in on June 7 Manhunt

PRYOR, Oklahoma - With the prevalence and influence of social media, information is spreading quicker than it ever has before. Pryor is not immune to this. On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at approximately 3:00 PM Oklahoma Highway patrol initiated a pursuit with a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was stopped on...
PRYOR, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Car Runs Into Building

A car has ran into a building at the Pennington Hills Shopping Center just east of Highway 75 and Frank Phillips Blvd. There are no reports on the extent of damage or injuries, as we are working to get more information at this time.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Body found on bank of Arkansas river near Coweta

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the banks of the Arkansas River south of Coweta Friday. OHP said they are in a recovery operation. FOX23′s Amy Hybels saw a...
COWETA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Photo of Claremore Lake alligator released

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) released a photo of an alligator found in Claremore Lake in May. The 9-foot 6-inch alligator was found in the lake, after receiving reports from people who saw it. It was euthanized. While many were upset over the euthanizing...
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A Northern California pair not only smuggled drugs to five other states but repeatedly impersonated federal law enforcement officers as part of the nationwide scheme, a U.S. grand jury alleged this week. A federal grand jury in Sacramento on Thursday indicted Quinten Giovanni...
SACRAMENTO, CA
kgou.org

Communities in southeast Oklahoma run out of water as they wait for repairs

The Sardis Lake Water Authority found on June 8 that their treated water was five times cloudier than the standard limit. This leaves the water provided to residents in local communities from Sardis Lake at risk of contamination from bacteria and other microorganisms. Contract engineers with WesTech, a Utah-based engineering...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy