Our week started off at the Metropolitan for a fundraising dinner for the Holy Apostles Church. One highlight was hearing from two ladies that grew up in communist Russia and Romania. Their stories about how religious folks were persecuted was astonishing. The good news is they were able to get out and make it to the USA. I admired their stories and courage. I bought a CFD belt buckle in the auction, so I am ready for this year’s edition that starts in a month.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO