Don Staley Set to Transition to Advisor Role for Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports

Alabama head coach Nate Oats met with the media Thursday to promote the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham that will take place December 17 against Gonzaga at Legacy Arena. Oats also discussed the landscape of Alabama basketball including the roster makeup heading into next year. Alabama has one open scholarship left and the 2021 Sec Coach of the Year was asked what his plans are for handling it.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO