Don Staley Set to Transition to Advisor Role for Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports

By Brittany Marshall
Tuscaloosa Thread
 4 days ago

Don Staley, President and CEO of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, will transition to an advisor and consultant role for the organization beginning July 1. “On behalf of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports (TTS) and the board of directors, it is both bittersweet...

altoday.com

Justin Bogie: What is a labor union, and what could unions mean for Alabama?

Over the past year, unionization has been a hot topic in Alabama. An Amazon facility in Bessemer has twice voted on the issue of unionization, with workers choosing not to form a union both times. Recently, workers at a Starbucks in Birmingham voted to organize, becoming the first Starbucks in Alabama with unionized labor.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Stillman College SGA Hosting Gas Giveaway Monday

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the gasoline giveaway officially ended at 2:40p. The event caused major delays along Highway 43, near Fosters Ferry Rd and Joe Mallisham Pkwy. According to TPD, Stillman College's SGA was very generous to provide $30 of gas to 84 drivers. The giveaway began at...
CBS 42

Stallions win 21-18 to finish regular season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions faced the Tampa Bay Bandits in the final game of the regular season in the USFL’s inaugural season. The Stallions escaped with the win, 21-18. Birmingham (9-1) will now get ready for the playoffs in Canton, Ohio, where they will face the New Orleans Breakers in the South […]
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offer leaves 6-foot-5 rising sophomore QB Cutter Boley in disbelief

Lexington Christian Academy’s (KY) rising sophomore quarterback, Cutter Boley picked up an offer from Alabama football Saturday during a visit to UA. The Crimson Tide are the 11th D1 program to offer Boley. Nick Saban informed the Kentucky product of the offer in his office during the visit. “I...
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats Set With Current Roster

Alabama head coach Nate Oats met with the media Thursday to promote the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham that will take place December 17 against Gonzaga at Legacy Arena. Oats also discussed the landscape of Alabama basketball including the roster makeup heading into next year. Alabama has one open scholarship left and the 2021 Sec Coach of the Year was asked what his plans are for handling it.
Tide 100.9 FM

Nate Oats And The Crimson Tide Extend Offer to 2025 Recruit

On Friday, Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide extended an offer to standout 2025 recruit, Caleb Wilson. The 6-foot-8, 180-pound power forward out of Holy Innocents High School (Ga.) has gained attention after putting up an impressive freshman season. According to MaxPreps, Wilson averaged 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists,...
AL.com

As the South struggles with high hysterectomy rates, Black women lead the fight for change

In 2016, pain began rippling through the abdomen of Birmingham Police Officer Kristy McKinney. More than a dozen years on duty had exposed her to all kinds of physical stress. McKinney had been in three car accidents and carried nearly 20 pounds of gear around her waist on patrol. But this didn’t feel like “gun belt back,” a common police malady caused by the downward tug of heavy equipment.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kem, Leela James and Stokley Set To Perform In Tuscaloosa

Three major R&B talents are scheduled to perform at the Tuscaloosa Ampitheater this September. Platinum-selling and three-time Grammy-nominated artist KEM will headline the show set for Labor Day Weekend at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on September 2nd. According to his site, KEM’s five albums have sold more than 2.9 million units....
The Spun

University Of Alabama, City Of Tuscaloosa Come To Agreement

The University of Alabama and city of Tuscaloosa have settled a dispute regarding an alcohol service fee. Per Tuscaloosa Thread's Stephen Dethrage, city council had instituted a surcharge -- up to $3 per ticket for events with over 50,000 attendees --for venues that made alcohol available. That halted the school's plans to begin serving alcohol at Coleman Coliseum.
AL.com

‘Shockwaves’: Alabama, U.S. see increase in shootings with multiple victims

The church shooting in Vestavia Hills is the latest instance of increasing gun violence in Alabama, already one of the most violent states in America. Thursday night’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is the second Alabama shooting to leave at least three people dead so far this year. Gun violence with multiple casualties is on the rise in Alabama and in the United States, according to federal experts.
opelikaobserver.com

Lake Martin Now Has 1-Hour Alcohol Delivery

AUBURN — Fetchme announced on June 7 the launch of alcohol delivery services for three of its newest cities in Alabama: Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Lake Martin. FetchMe is committed to making alcohol delivery incredible, enjoyable and amazingly convenient for all customers older than 21 years. Alcohol delivery will be made available for consumers in time for the kick off of the summer season. FetchMeAlcohol is a service designed to uplift local package stores, distilleries, wineries and breweries owned by local entrepreneurs. Through FetchMe, local alcohol businesses are empowered by giving them important online resources, education and digital capabilities to bring their alcohol products to market for online distribution at fetchmealcohol.com.
Tuscaloosa Thread

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

