Lincoln Academy Sports Hall of Fame Inducts Four

The Lincoln Academy Alumni Association is pleased to announce that four individuals will be inducted into the LA Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 18. A reception will be held in the Lincoln Academy dining commons at 2 p.m. followed by the awards ceremony. The public is welcome to...
Ursula Margaret Weaver, 82, of Topsham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Maine Veterans Homes New Augusta Campus, in Augusta after a period of declining health. She was born in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 28, 1939, the daughter of George and Rose (DeGrasse) Davis. She graduated...
Barbara Zucchi died peacefully in her Jefferson home on June 15, 2022. Barbie was born at Miles Memorial Hospital on Nov. 21, 1949 to the late Phyllis and William Zucchi. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Adele Ames. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald, and their two daughters, Darcy Johnston, and her husband, Poly Collins, of Searsmont, and Erika Johnston, and her husband, Jason Rich, of Hallowell; her grandchildren, Stella Collins, of Searsmont and Elliot, and Azalea Rich, of Hallowell; her two stepchildren, Greg Johnston and his wife, Mary, of Jefferson, and Deborah Johnston, of Rhode Island; and step-grandchildren, Rachel Johnston, of Washington, D.C., and Andrew Johnston of Jefferson. Barbie is also survived by her sister, Carol Zucchi, and Carol’s husband, Carl, of Waldoboro, as well as her brother-in-law, David Ames, of Northport.
AUGUSTA – It was a pitcher’s duel that came down to one spectacular catch, but the Trojans of Thornton Academy left Morton Field with their first ever gold glove after a 1-0 win over Bangor. In the third inning, Cody Bowker scored from second on a Bangor error,...
The undefeated Lions wrapped up their season perfectly (12-0) with a 2-1 win over the American Legions to win the Lincoln Little League baseball championships on June 18 in South Bristol. The game was a pitching show down between Lions pitchers Drew Nichols (3I, 7K, 0B, 3H, 1R) and Andreas...
BROOKLINE, Mass. – Topsham’s Caleb Manuel returned to The Country Club earlier on Friday for Round 2 of the U.S. Open. After shooting a +13 on Thursday, Manuel put together a much better round, shooting +4 including birdies on holes 4, 14 and 17. He played even par the last 14 holes of his outing.
For the 2nd time in 4 years the Ellsworth Eagles defeated the Freeport Falcons to become Class B State Champions, winning in dramatic fashion Saturday, June 19th 3-2. The Eagles had 1 out in the top of the 7th when they rallied thanks to some timely hitting, and the Falcons defense that wilted under the pressure. Michael Palmer singled with 1 out and then Dan Howie reached on an error on the shortstop putting runners at 1st and 2nd. Miles Palmer then reached on an error, with Michael Palmer scoring to make the score 2-1. Brady Kenny then struck out, to make it 2 out.
PORTLAND, Maine -- Slugger’s face is set in a permanent scowl, a countenance his spokesperson refers to as a “resting frown.” But don’t let that fixed expression fool you, as the Portland Sea Dogs’ resident anthropomorphic canine is one of the most exuberant and boundary-pushing mascots in Minor League Baseball.
A visit to the Pemaquid Gallery of Artists allows wonderful comparisons of how the member artists express their love of Maine, whether through landscapes, still life, figures, or the animal life around them. Two artists who paint in different mediums, Kay Sawyer Hannah and Cindy Spencer, are deeply committed to...
After the Kora Shrine Circus announced that they would not be holding any shows in Maine in 2022 or for the foreseeable future, many people were left disappointed. The circus still maintained a level of popularity in the Pine Tree State, with generations of people enjoying a showcase of animals and performers. While the Kora Shrine Circus may be a no-go, there will a different circus coming to Cumberland, Maine this summer with promises of family fun and plenty of questions surrounding it.
Jamie Payne a father from West Gardiner, Maine was in the hospital for 10 days because he had heart failure, according to an article by WMTW. The reason he is alive is because of his son, 17 year old Chris Payne. The article states, after letting their dogs outside Jamie...
Summerfest is back and as Windham emerges from two years of scaled-back versions of the popular community event, this year’s festivities and activities promise to return some normalcy to the town following the pandemic. The daylong event at Windham High School kicks off with the annual Summerfest Parade starting...
LISBON, Maine — The Maine Blues Festival has returned in Lisbon Falls, running through June 19. Several venues are hosting dozens of performances to showcase local talent as best as possible throughout the weekend. Organizers say their first priority is offering as much high-visibility performance opportunities for Maine-based blues...
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine — The body of a Portland man was recovered from a river off of Moosehead Lake Saturday. The Maine Warden Service says Truc Huynh, 40, drowned in the east outlet of the Kennebec River. According to the agency, Huynh was fishing with a friend on the...
GORHAM – The Class B Softball state championship game was one for the history books. Gardiner and Winslow battled until the very end, with the Tigers outlasting the Raiders 10-9, walking off in the bottom of the seventh. The Tigers led 5-4 in the top of the fifth, before...
As vacationland gets warmer and people start coming to relax and enjoy the great beauties of the wonderful state of Maine, there is a new local tourist attraction in Raymond that can be seen from a great distance away and attracts many people, Maine’s largest chair. Making the 12-foot Big Easy Chair, located in Kittery, look like just a toy; this new chair stands at 7 feet wide, 10 feet long and 16 feet, 9 inches tall.
Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live in Maine, I've got some events this weekend that you might want to check out. With it being Father's Day weekend, I've also included some events that will be perfect to take Dad to. Enjoy the weekend and let me know if you happen to check out any of these events.
What happens when a 19-year-old girl, alone and exhausted, follows a fleeting impulse and tosses her screaming infant son out a window? What happens if that baby is caught by a woman who is standing below looks up and reaches out? And what if the catcher's own fragile pregnancy ends, causing her to believe that the baby she caught is meant to be hers?
Daniel Paul Colby Jr., 39, of Bradford Road, Wiscasset, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022. He was born in Ardmore, Okla., on July 20, 1982, the son of Daniel P. Sr. and Cherie A. (Andrews) Colby. Dan graduated from Wiscasset High School and was employed with his dad as...
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A shuttered trash plant called Coastal Resources of Maine will soon be owned by a group comprised of more than 100 municipalities. The Municipal Review Committee is made of of communities that used the facility during the six months it was in operation, and they’ll become owners because no other bidders stepped forward, the Bangor Daily News said.
PORTLAND (WGME)– Pride month reached its apex here in Portland as thousands marched through downtown this afternoon. After a two years hiatus, this year’s celebration means a lot to a community no longer afraid to speak out. With rainbows in hand, and everywhere else, thousands marched through downtown...
