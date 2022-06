Hopkinsville police are looking for two named suspects in connection with the armed home invasion from Thursday morning on Glass Avenue. Police say 24-year old Ajaizion Johnson and 30-year old Marshall Austin made forced into the home of 71-year old Charles “Birddog” Paige in the 1400 block of Glass a little after 1 a.m. Thursday.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO