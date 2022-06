Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for the City of Marion’s water crisis. The governor says, “Today’s action of declaring a state of emergency for the City of Marion is intended to put into motion all the things we, the state, can do to help alleviate the situation and provide support. My administration is committed to helping the city and all of our Kentucky families who live there.”

MARION, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO