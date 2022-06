Over the weekend, bitcoin dropped below a key psychological level for buyer support, and so far has not been able to get back above it. The bitcoin (BTC-USD) price fell below $20,000 on Saturday and is trading at $19,379 on Sunday morning, a loss of 29.36% over the past week. It briefly slipped below $18,000 on Saturday afternoon, but the price so far has rallied 1.18% over the past 24 hours.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO