Looking to profit from an extended downturn in cryptocurrency markets, an ETF that bets against bitcoin is set to start trading Tuesday in the US. Run by fund issuer ProShares, the Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is designed to deliver the inverse of the performance of the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Index via bearish bitcoin futures. The company is dubbing it the first short-bitcoin ETF in the US.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO