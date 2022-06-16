ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Lakes, FL

Our Neighborhoods: Upper East Side

By Alexandra Herrera, Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you leave the Miami Lakes’ car dealer neighborhood in the Upper East Side of town, there are more businesses that face Northwest 57 Avenue/Red Road. South of Northwest 167th Street and the Miami Lakes AutoMall, there is a Bank of America branch; the shuttered Hialeah Church of Christ whose congregation...

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Food in ‘bucket previously containing pool sanitizer,’ roaches ‘alive in oven’ among issues that shut 3 restaurants

Cockroaches crawling inside the cracks of kitchen walls and using the drive-through window, plus rice stored in a bucket “previously containing pool sanitizer,” were among the issues that shut two South Florida restaurants last week. State inspectors also forced a temporary closure of a third restaurant due to violations including live flies found swarming around the kitchen and bar. The South ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Officials evacuate condominium building in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The residents of a condominium building in Hallandale Beach said they have until Friday night, to evacuate the building over safety concerns. Firefighters and police officers responded to the Hemispheres Condominium at 1965 South Ocean Dr. An electrical fire in a mechanical room in Bay North affected water and electricity to the four buildings in the complex.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

In Seven Bridges, Another Attempt To Oust The Board, Led By 78-Year-Old

With GL Homes No Longer Subsidizing Community, Homeowners Shocked By Cost Of Living In Florida. REPEATED CRIES: ”SURVEY! SURVEY! SURVEY!” REALTOR: “It’s Not A Russian Prison. Move.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A small but vocal group of homeowners in the 701-house community […] The article In Seven Bridges, Another Attempt To Oust The Board, Led By 78-Year-Old appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Mega South Florida hiring event offering over 8,000 jobs

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair. The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 23.
SUNRISE, FL
Miami, FL
Miami Lakes, FL
Miami Lakes, FL
Miami Lakes, FL
bocamag.com

Weinroth Gets Competitor and GL Homes After More Homes in Ag Reserve

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth, a Democrat who represents Boca Raton and Delray Beach, got a last-minute challenge for a second term. For most of the last year, it appeared that Weinroth would draw no opposition. Though Democrats hold six of the seven commission seats and Weinroth won a comparatively narrow victory in 2018—eight points—despite heavily outspending his opponent, the county party seemed uninterested in fielding a candidate with strong name recognition.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
kolomkobir.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
FLORIDA STATE
myboca.us

Beach Closure in Effect in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Feb. 2, 2022 Due to a barge and tugboat that have breached the shores of South Beach between Deerfield and City of Boca Raton city limits, the beach will be CLOSED until further notice. The closure extends from Osceola Drive to the Deerfield pier. Closures may extend into the weekend. This is an active situation, and we will continue to keep our residents informed with the most up to date information.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

5 Injured After Being Shot Inside Car on U.S. 1 in Miami

Five people were injured in a shooting on U.S. 1 in Miami early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting took place on the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and 22nd Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. According to Miami Police officials, six people were inside a car when someone inside another...
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Crash in Palm Beach leaves 20 year old man dead

A crash in Palm Beach early Saturday morning resulted in the death of a man from Royal Palm Beach, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and WPTV. Numa Karly Jean-Bernard, 20, was traveling above the posted speed limit, southbound on S. County Road in Palm Beach in a 2007 Honda CRV at 3:25 a.m.
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Royal Palm man, 20, dies in Palm Beach crash

PALM BEACH — A Royal Palm Beach man died Saturday morning after a high-speed car crash in Palm Beach, sheriff's deputies said.  Numa Karly Jean Bernard, 20, was driving his 2007 Honda CRV "at a high rate of speed" on South County Road in Palm Beach at about 3:25 a.m., when his car veered from the road in the 700 block, hitting a concrete pole, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report. ...
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca condo association sued a unit owner who asked to see financial records. Now she owes $395,554 in legal fees.

When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Shooting in Royal Palm Beach at 7-Eleven sends three to hospital

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting in Royal Palm Beach on Thursday night sent three men to the hospital, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. According to PBSO, deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the 7-Eleven just east of Royal Palm Beach Blvd on Southern Blvd just before 9 p.m.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live roaches, dead roaches & plumbing issues shut Boca Raton restaurant last week

Live roaches and a plumbing system in disrepair caused a Boca Raton restaurant to temporarily shut down last week. The eatery, Villa Rosano, closed for a day due to various violations. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
BOCA RATON, FL

