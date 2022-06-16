OSP Seeks Public Help in Identifying Suspect in Poaching Case

EUGENE, Ore. -- Officers from various units in the Eugene Police Department executed a drug bust last Thursday, June 16 that uncovered heroin, meth, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The EPD said that on June 16 officers from their Street Crimes Unit, SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit and drone...
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department is reminding people to be wary of scam phone calls after receiving numerous reports from citizens who, reportedly, have been taken advantage of for thousands of dollars. According to police, this most recent round of phony calls has scam callers posing as police, often...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
A New York man called Deschutes County 911 after falling and injuring himself on the north side of the South Sister. The hiker had reportedly triggered a small avalanche, which caused him to tumble down the mountain on Saturday, June 18, at around 6:54 p.m. The man was requesting the...
Salem, Ore. — Detectives from the Salem Police Department Felony Crimes Unit served a search warrant on June 16, 2022, at a residence in the 100 block of Columbia ST NE, leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Logan Peterson for possession of a stolen vehicle, and other charges related to identity theft and forgery.
EUGENE, Ore. — Recently, scammers have been calling victims and telling them they are required to pay money to avoid criminal charges, the Eugene Police Department said. "They are using the names of retired and current EPD officers and command staff, calling from a spoofed number that looks like it’s coming from the police department including starting with ‘541.682’ and getting victims to pay through Apple Pay and Zelle," EPD said. "Victims could also be asked to pay through other means, such as cryptocurrency or gift cards."
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police K9 competition kicked off Saturday at Silke Field in Springfield with canine teams from police agencies across the region competing. We visited with two first-time competitors at the event, where hundreds of spectators were on hand. "I'm very nervous. We both are very...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- A homeless man is facing a robbery charge accused of trying to steal a child's bicycle Sunday, according to Springfield Police. Police said officers responded to the 1500 block of Main Street around 8:30 a.m. when 28-year-old Rubio Donovan was attempting to steal a child's bicycle from the back porch of an apartment.
ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County sheriff reports that a man has been sentenced to prison for crimes he committed during a crime spree across Linn and Lane County in April. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says that Justin Allen Barr, 32, of Albany, began his crime spree on April 21 by breaking glass and stealing a car from a repair shop in Millersburg. He then went to a bar in Tangent where he tried to break a glass door and window to get inside, but was unsuccessful. Barr then drove to a convenience store in Halsey and used a shopping cart to break into the front door of the business, where he stole merchandise cumulatively worth thousands of dollars.
Closures and schedule changes for Juneteenth. The federal holiday is observed Monday, June 20. Here’s how libraries, government offices, the U.S. Postal Service and transportation services have adjusted schedules. Government offices:. Federal offices and courts - closed Monday. Oregon and Washington state offices and courts - closed Monday. Portland...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. --- Footage from a Ring camera appears to show a woman shoving an object in a young disabled man's ear multiple times, rupturing his eardrum. Jennifer Mast, 47, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Criminal Mistreatment in connection to the incident. This is a charge related to injuring someone who is dependent upon the person who committed the accused crime.
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon Humane Society staff and volunteers welcomed 42 dogs from a suspected puppy mill case in Modesto, California to their facility last week, according to a Facebook post. According to the post, the dogs are from a group of more than 150 dogs who were discovered living...
On Thursday, more than 12,000 marijuana plants in 32 greenhouses were confiscated from a marijuana grow site in southern Oregon, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team issued a search warrant with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at a rural property in...
Oregon Dept. of Forestry release – Salem, Ore.—Oregon is experiencing increasingly extreme fire seasons with devastating impacts. Keeping fires small is critical to protecting Oregonians, their communities and the state’s natural resources from wildfire and mitigating those impacts. The sooner a new fire is spotted, the faster resources can be sent out to fight it. Cameras are a vital detection tool that help response agencies keep watch over millions of acres of forestland, as well as rural and urban communities. As with all technology, detection cameras are evolving. As new functionality and systems continue to emerge, a new committee was created by the Governor’s Office earlier this year to create a coordinated statewide approach to ensure that camera systems operated by the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO) are integrated, interoperable, and complementary. The Wildfire Detection Camera Interoperability Committee’s mission is to build relationships, increase wildfire detection camera interoperability and resilience, ensure cross jurisdictional/cross-governmental communications and cooperation, and identify and implement best practices across the all-risk emergency operations ecosystem. The array of ForestWatch cameras feed into multiple dedicated detection centers staffed by highly trained operators that have a proven track record of fire discovery. ALERTWildfire expands camera access to local first responders and provides situational awareness to the public. Joint planning is underway to further build out this network of cameras to complete a statewide infrastructure and to integrate the camera imagery of both platforms so that fire and emergency managers can have immediate situational awareness of fire events. Deployment of University of Oregon’s ALERTWildfire camera system, in conjunction with ODF’s ForestWatch system, will achieve a shared goal of reliable, transparent, and efficient monitoring and response for the sake of fire resiliency in Oregon. Committee members include: the Governor’s Office; Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF); Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO; Public Safety Agencies; Fire Agencies; Emergency Managers; United States Forest Service; Bureau of Land Management; Tribal Representation; Statewide Interoperability Coordinator. Senate Bill 762 (2021) funded an expansion of ODF’s ForestWatch camera system that currently covers ODF jurisdictions as well as neighboring federal partner and wildland-urban interface lands. OHAZ@UO operates the ALERTWildfire system in Oregon that currently covers additional federal, state, county, private, urban, wildland-urban interface and other jurisdictions.
CRESWELL, Ore.-- A truck smashed into a commercial building Saturday morning, officials said between 5:30 and 6:00. This is at a wellness office and the Dak Thai Café on Front Street on the corner of West Oregon Avenue. Pictures from a community Facebook page show the truck and camper...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several mothers in Washington County said they can't just stand by after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "And now that we are in our late 30’s and sending our kids to school, and these things are still happening. It’s just unbelievable," said Jocelyn Pascall, a mother.
The University of Idaho confirmed late last week the detection of stripe rust in the southern portion of the state. The rust was found in breeding plots near Buhl. The breeding line was reportedly significantly infected, but isolated, meaning the infections were not widespread in the field. UI said most...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - U.S Coast Guard crews responded to a fire on a 42-foot commercial fishing vessel off the coast of Manzanita Beach in Oregon early Saturday morning. USCG said they received a distress call at around 6:30 a.m., about 2 miles West of Manzanita Beach. One person...
