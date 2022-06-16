ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson’s decision swayed Jadeveon Clowney's choice in free agency

By Sam Robinson
 3 days ago
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remained with the team in large part due to the acquisition of Deshaun Watson. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson via trade has become one of the most controversial moves in modern NFL history. The talented quarterback’s off-field issues have intensified since he chose Cleveland as his trade destination, but that choice did go a long way toward bringing Myles Garrett‘s 2021 edge-rushing sidekick back.

Jadeveon Clowney said Thursday that Watson’s decision made a significant impact on his own, indicating (via 92.3 The Fan’s Anthony Lima; video link) he would probably have joined the Falcons had Watson selected Atlanta as his next team. Prior to Clowney’s team-hopping run of recent years, he and Watson were Texans teammates from 2017-18.

Clowney and Watson spoke during the QB’s four-team trade sweepstakes, and Jake Trotter of ESPN.com notes (via Twitter) Clowney gave Cleveland a strong endorsement. While the $230M guaranteed the Browns came back to the table with provided the clincher for the embattled passer, Clowney offering Browns praise provides some breadcrumbs ahead of the defensive end’s own decision.

A late-March report indicated Watson spoke with Jarvis Landry and Leonard Fournette about potentially playing together with the Falcons. Browns GM Andrew Berry‘s idea to fully guarantee Watson’s contract changed those plans, and the Falcons — who traded Matt Ryan shortly after Watson was dealt to the Browns — have shifted toward a full-scale rebuild.

Cleveland re-signed Clowney on a one-year, $10M deal that features $9.25M fully guaranteed. Garrett lobbied extensively to bring Clowney back. That stands to help the Browns’ defense, though the one-year commitment is interesting in this case. While Clowney’s injury history has damaged his hopes of scoring a long-term deal, Watson factoring into his free-agency choice this year may provide a letdown. With the sixth-year veteran QB facing 24 civil lawsuits and counting, a lengthy suspension is expected. This Browns season stands to feature an extensive stretch in which Watson is away from the team, leading to Jacoby Brissett being favored to take many of the team’s snaps this year.

Watson potentially being ticketed to play a full season in 2023 could again influence Clowney’s next commitment. The injury-prone former No. 1 overall pick played 14 games last season, recording nine sacks. Another healthy season would increase Clowney’s market value in 2023, should he not sign a Browns extension before the next league year begins.

Pete Carroll hints at career-ending injury for RB Chris Carson

Running back Chris Carson knows a bit about adversity in football. From community college to being a late-draft pick to early competition and injuries, Carson overcame quite a bit to become a starting NFL running back. According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Carson may not be done dealing with adversity. Jude reports that, in comments this week, head coach Pete Carroll seemed to hint that Carson may be looking at the end of his career, following a neck injury that sidelined him for the majority of the 2021 NFL season.
Saints hosting LB Joe Schobert

Schobert, 28, was a fourth round pick of the Browns in 2016. He played sparingly on defense as a rookie, but took on a starter's workload the following season. That year, he took a major step forward, leading the league in tackles with 144. He added three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception, en route to being named a Pro Bowler.
Ravens host veteran DE Steven Means

Means found himself on Baltimore's practice squad in 2014, not long after he was released by the Buccaneers, who had drafted him in the fifth round one year earlier. He didn't see any playing time with the Ravens, however, eventually signing with the Eagles in 2015. Despite his...
Rams, WR Cooper Kupp agree to five-year, $110M extension

The three-year extension will be added to the remaining two years on Kupp's current deal, locking the Super Bowl MVP into what's essentially a five-year, $110M deal. That's about $80M in new money, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweets. Schefter clarifies on Twitter that Kupp will earn a new $75M in guaranteed money. Earlier this evening, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport estimated that Kupp and the Rams were zeroing on a three-year deal.
Raiders, Pro Bowl LB Denzel Perryman discussing deal

Multiple teams passed on deploying Denzel Perryman in 2021. The Chargers opted not to re-sign the veteran linebacker, and the Panthers traded him just months after adding him as a free agent. Perryman found his footing again with the Raiders. Playing a career-high 863 defensive snaps, the former second-round pick...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reports to minicamp

As John Harbaugh expected, Lamar Jackson is back with his teammates at minicamp. The former MVP showed up to the team's facility ahead of the mandatory workouts, which are slated to begin Tuesday. Entangled in a somewhat strange contract situation, Jackson stayed away from Ravens OTAs this year. The...
Chiefs sign WR Skyy Moore, complete draft class

More teams continue to finalize their 2022 draft class' rookie contracts. The latest to do so is the Chiefs; the team reached an agreement with Skyy Moore, as the receiver confirmed on Instagram. Moore enjoyed a productive three-year career at Western Michigan. He totaled 51 catches and 802 yards...
Report: Commanders, WR Terry McLaurin not close on contract extension talks

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that negotiations are ongoing, but the two sides remain "far apart.". The 26-year-old is eligible for an extension for the first time in his career, after three seasons operating as the team's focal point on offense. Despite a rotating cast of quarterbacks, he has produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, leading many to believe he would join A.J. Brown as a 2019 draftee receiving a substantial raise this offseason.
Seahawks RB Chris Carson not planning to retire

Neck injuries have cost longtime Seattle Seahawks starters their careers in recent years. Both Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril did not come back after seeing their 2017 seasons end because of neck trouble. Five years later, Chris Carson's career is in jeopardy because of a neck ailment sustained early last season.
John DeFilippo won't coach in 2022

The 44-year-old's NFL career began in 2005 with the Giants. That was quickly followed by stints with the Raiders (on two separate occasions) and Jets as a QBs coach. 2015 saw his first opportunity as an offensive coordinator in Cleveland; in his lone season with the Browns, the team ranked near the bottom of the league in almost every major category, leaving few surprised that he was on the move again after just one year.
