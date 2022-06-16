ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville introduces Your Voice, Your Choice

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 3 days ago

The City of Asheville is taking additional steps to connect with people whose voices are often missing from decision making processes. Your Voice, Your Choice is an opportunity to sign up to receive invitations to participate in the matters most important to you. This will be a critical resource...

mountainx.com

Mountain Xpress

Letter: Put historic monument back up

[Regarding “The Bigger Picture: Local Historians Reflect on the Vance Monument, One Year After Its Removal,” May 25, Xpress:] Put the historic monument back up and remove the Vance name and then install the names of people who made Asheville what it was. I would venture a guess...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Rebuilding Jones Park Playground

The rebuilding — or not — of Jones Park Playground with donated funds from the community is going to be decided by City Council June 28. The funds have been available since October 2021 to rebuild. It has been a political football between the county, Asheville City Schools and the city the past seven months. The final decision is up to City Council to provide the necessary long-term maintenance, or it will not get built.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Midwives and doulas, past and present, in WNC

Before the turn of the 20th century, the Swannanoa Valley was an isolated place. Among the many services it lacked was health care. Those in need of hospitalization had to travel into Asheville — a trip that was often out of reach for the area’s poor. So expectant mothers depended on local midwives to deliver their children.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

City of Asheville announces the Juneteenth Celebration at Pack Square

The City of Asheville is proud to be one of the sponsors of the Young Men’s Institute (YMI) Cultural Center upcoming Juneteenth festival: Freedom festival. This year, the Juneteenth celebrations will take place:. Saturday, June 18, 2022. Pack Square. 12:00p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Fix the medical marijuana bill

[Regarding “Closer to Compassion? N.C. May Inch Closer to Legalizing Medical Marijuana” June 1, Xpress:] I am in agreement with Sen. Julie Mayfield. I do support legalization of marijuana, but Senate Bill 711 is a poorly written bill. It will hand production and sales to wealthy, established corporations,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Take steps to legalize medical marijuana

[Regarding “Closer to Compassion? N.C. May Inch Closer to Legalizing Medical Marijuana” June 1, Xpress:] This Senate Bill 711 bill should definitely go forward. Small steps forward are better than no steps forward!. We experienced the same struggle when Florida was debating these issues, and it worked out...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Urgent care centers and the debate over advanced practice providers

“How many people are aware that you will rarely (if ever) see a physician in an urgent care?”. In February, Dr. Mitch Li, an emergency medicine physician at Cherokee Indian Hospital and the owner of Thrive Direct Care in East Asheville, raised this issue in the Mountain Maladies Facebook group, where people share their experiences of, and concerns about, the quality of local health care. His question points to a growing trend in urgent care center staffing: fewer physicians and more advanced practice providers, which include nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other licensed nonphysician practitioners like certified nurse midwives, according to a 2019 article in the American Journal of Managed Care.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Q&A: Waterfall enthusiast shares hot spots and photography tips

After bushwhacking into Flat Creek Falls in Panthertown Valley, a friend told Thomas Mabry, “You’re just like the honey badger — you’ll go anywhere, and you’ll do anything.”. The comment, notes Mabry, a retired lawyer and Asheville resident, is how he wound up with his...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Recreation Park Pool reopens, Malvern Hills Pool to remain closed this year

Asheville Parks & Recreation has important information to share regarding the community’s two public swimming pools. Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes Creek Rd.) reopened on Friday, June 17 after closing for a week following the discovery of broken glass in the water. Malvern Hills Pool (75 Rumbough Pl.) will not open this year after a safety concern was discovered during its annual inspection.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Former intern claims unsafe conditions at Buncombe County Jail

Conditions at Buncombe County’s jail have attracted heightened scrutiny in the wake of a string of inmate deaths in the last few years. Most recently, 48-year-old DeMarcus Royal died April 6, and officials are still waiting to hear back regarding the cause of death. Under state law, the Division...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

