Asheville introduces Your Voice, Your Choice

“How many people are aware that you will rarely (if ever) see a physician in an urgent care?”. In February, Dr. Mitch Li, an emergency medicine physician at Cherokee Indian Hospital and the owner of Thrive Direct Care in East Asheville, raised this issue in the Mountain Maladies Facebook group, where people share their experiences of, and concerns about, the quality of local health care. His question points to a growing trend in urgent care center staffing: fewer physicians and more advanced practice providers, which include nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other licensed nonphysician practitioners like certified nurse midwives, according to a 2019 article in the American Journal of Managed Care.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO