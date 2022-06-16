ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

7 Tips: Canoeing & Kayaking in Ohio

visitfairfieldcounty.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the summer upon us, you’re probably feeling pretty excited to make the most of it, right? From cookouts to staycations, Central Ohioans have a lot on their seasonal bucket lists. So, if canoeing or kayaking in Ohio is on yours, we have some tips for you. Here are seven things...

visitfairfieldcounty.org

Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Ohio Woman Calls Cops on Crazy Cat

You gotta be kitten me. A young Ohio woman calls cops on a crazy kitty cat?. June 4th proved to be a clawful day for a 20-year-old Ohio woman as her cat proved to be less than a purrfect pet. Apparently, one of the victim's cats decided to throw paws and things got violent according to Cleveland.com,
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Neighbors push back on large solar project in southeast Ohio, feel concerns are ignored

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Dana Schutte lives with her boyfriend, Jim, on 72 acres in Jackson County in southeastern Ohio. It’s where they came to retire. When she bought the house two years ago, she said she had no idea a major solar project had been proposed in the area. The project is called Dixon Run Solar. It’s a 140 MW solar facility proposed on approximately 2,082 acres of privately owned land. SunEnergy1, a solar developer out of North Carolina, proposed the project in 2016. While approximately 2,085 acres are under contract in the project area, SunEnergy1 said in their application to the Ohio Power Siting Board that they only intend to use approximately 1,219 acres for construction and operation. The project is expected to consist of approximately 450,500 PV panels installed in linear arrays.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Buckeye Lake, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 20, 2022

Heat and humidity return to Ohio this week. We will have a few lingering showers this morning in NE Ohio, but they should be out of here before midday. Heat builds in from the SW today over most of the state, and humidity levels will climb. The hottest day of the week likely will be tomorrow, but heat remains for Wednesday. A weak front sags into Ohio from the north across the Great Lakes for Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers may develop near that front for the afternoon, evening and overnight. Right now, we are expecting a few hundredths to .2″ over 60% of Ohio. However, we need to stress that rain will not hit everyone in addition to being minor. A few thunderstorms can develop in far eastern tier counties after midnight and before sunrise Thursday morning. .
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Birthday girl turned Miss Ohio: Elizabetta Nies takes the 2022 crown

MANSFIELD — Talk about a birthday present: The newly turned 19-year-old Elizabetta Nies was crowned Miss Ohio 2022 on Saturday night. Nies’ win makes her the fourth woman in her family to win a state title through the Miss America organization. Her mom represented Illinois in 1992, and her two aunts reigned as Miss New York 1984 and Miss Florida 1985.
MANSFIELD, OH
Lima News

New fireworks laws in Ohio start July 1

COLUMBUS — A new Ohio law concerning consumer use of fireworks will go into effect on July 1st, however the new law does leave room for local governments to limit the use of fireworks. Under Ohio’s previous fireworks law, indiviuals could purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio but had to...
OHIO STATE
peakofohio.com

All Ohio residents can enjoy Free Fishing Weekend

Ohio’s annual free fishing weekend provides all Ohio residents the chance to experience any one of hundreds of public fishing locations on Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. All Ohio residents can fish in public waters for free...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

When the electricity goes out, sweltering Ohio prisoners are at risk of heat stroke

My marriage is so beautiful that most days I forget how terrible it is to have an incarcerated husband. The day I write this, Tuesday, June 14, is not one of those days. The heat advisory in Ohio has rightfully called for cooling stations in many cities. In the majority of prisons across the state that don’t have air conditioning, no such cooling will come. Where my loving husband resides, a facility in Ohio that houses 3,000 people and in each unit crams 300 men in bunk beds three feet apart in a pandemic, the electricity was out for all of Tuesday. So not even the little fans were working.
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Ohio

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment […]
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

Five great pizza places in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio or travel there often for work or pleasure, and love a good pizza, then you are in the right place. I've put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of June 20

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of June 20. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Two pianists sweep talent awards in final night of Miss Ohio preliminaries

MANSFIELD — The Miss Ohio preliminary competition wrapped up Friday evening with a second night of excitement. The competition began with the “Grey” flight, candidates 12 through 22, showing off their unique talents ranging from dance, vocals, and three instrumental performances of the cello, flute and steel pan.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Ohioans can discharge fireworks on specified holidays beginning next month

COLUMBUS—A new law allows Ohioans to legally discharge fireworks on certain holidays. Ohioans can legally discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks in Ohio on certain days unless the relevant political subdivision has chosen to ban their use. Under previous law, individuals could purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio but had to transport them out of state within 48 hours.
OHIO STATE

