Jordan Montgomery pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five in New York’s 12-3 win against the Blue Jays on Friday. Montgomery improved to 3-1 on the season, a record that betrays his 2.72 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 13 starts in 2022. Friday marked Montgomery’s fifth straight quality start and the lefty has made it through five innings in 11 of his 13 starts. Montgomery has also not allowed more than three runs in any start this season. The only thing fantasy managers could ask for is more strikeouts as he sits at just 56 in 72 2/3 innings. Monty will look to continue his stellar season in his next start Wednesday against the Rays.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO