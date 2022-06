OAKLAND -- If this is it for Lorenzo Cain, what a career it was -- and what a ride he took Royals fans on during those championship-winning years. Cain was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Saturday, the day the 36-year-old reached 10 years of Major League service time. While Cain did not tell reporters his next steps and whether that would include retirement, everything seemed to indicate the end of a career was coming.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO