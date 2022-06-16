Books Around the Corner adds spooky sleepover experience

Gresham's one-stop shop for horror inspired reading now includes overnight amenities

Ever dreamed of spending the night in a bookshop? With Books Around the Corner's new Spooky Sleepover Experience, now you can.

Guests can browse the extensive selection of horror- and crime-themed books along with other spooky-inspired activities.

The idea to create this overnight experience came from a comment that owner Stephanie Csaszar overheard from her customers.

"I've had customers say they dreamed of being locked in a bookshop, and I also saw Blockbuster do a special sleepover experience," Csaszar said. "It looked like it would be an unforgettable experience for customers."

Those who dare will have multiple ways to spend their spooky night at the bookshop. Besides reading or just browsing the extensive horror and crime section, guests can play spooky board games, watch retro VHS or DVD horror movies, or spend time with the store's three resident cats.

Books Around the Corner is located at 393 N.E. Kelly Ave., well within walking distance of downtown Gresham for any dining or nightlife options.

"It will be more (like) glamping since we'll have comfortable foam pads and sleeping bags to sleep on," Csaszar said.

Friday, July 8, is the first day horror enthusiasts will have a chance to indulge in the sleepover experience. The opportunity to book a night is open through the rest of 2022.

"I'm proud of the space I've created and am excited to share it with lovers of fall, Halloween and all things spooky," Csaszar said. "It's a really unique idea that no one else is offering. I wanted to give people an overnight experience to be transported to fall and Halloween any day of the year."

A bonus of the experience is that guests will receive a 31% discount on any purchases they make during their stay.

Csaszar also hopes to add a firepit behind the shop so guests can reenact their own "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" episode and share scary stories under the stars.

As always, Books Around the Corner is open by appointment and on spooky (open house) days for customers to purchase books. Pickup, shipping, book subscriptions and virtual book clubs also are available.

More information on the overnight experience can be found on the store's website .