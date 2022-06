Growing up in New York City, not far from an entrance to Central Park, my parents dutifully trundled me to the playground at 95th Street. My very first concert was the B-52s on the Great Lawn on Earth Day, 1990 and when it snowed, my friends and I went sledding at Cedar Hill, off 75th Street and 5th Avenue.

