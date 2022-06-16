ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camas, WA

Camas celebrates its class of 2022 graduates

By Kelly Moyer
camaspostrecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“These past four years have been incredibly difficult, but you’ve managed to persevere.”. Camas High School commencement speaker Adrian Soh’s words swept over the rain-soaked crowd gathered at Doc Harris Stadium on Friday, June 10, to celebrate the school’s class of 2022, praising the Camas High seniors and highlighting a theme...

www.camaspostrecord.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Forest Grove News Times

Banks hires Beaverton administrator as superintendent

Sica replaces Jeff Leo, who resigned earlier this year and plans to return to a teaching position.The Banks School District has hired Brian Sica as superintendent. Sica replaces Jeff Leo, who resigned earlier this year and plans to return to a teaching position. "Jeff is going back to his true love, teaching. He will be teaching math and coaching volleyball at Forest Grove High School next year. He is still working in Banks until June 30," District Office Manager Marlo Mosser said in an email. Sica was most recently an administrator in the Beaverton School District. According to...
BEAVERTON, OR
camaspostrecord.com

American Empress arrives in Camas-Washougal

“Camas, Wash.” has been emblazoned on the stern of the American Empress paddlewheeler since 2014, but 2022 was the first time the Empress, the largest riverboat west of the Mississippi River, has attached itself to the Camas-Washougal dock originally slated to be the riverboat’s home port. On Wednesday,...
CAMAS, WA
Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego Junior High students raise $3,000 for teacher's child

In partnership with Sparrow Club, over 100 students volunteered their time for girl fighting brain cancer. Students at Lake Oswego Junior High School are showing what it means to be compassionate for one another. Over the past few months, they have raised over $3,000 for physical education teacher Luke Lopez's...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camas, WA
Camas, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
Oregon Capital Chronicle

For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon

A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived […] The post For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: The latest sign of Portland’s decline

The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Holmes
nomadlawyer.org

Vancouver : Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Vancouver

Vancouver, Washington is home to 182,792 people. Vancouver is located in Clark County. Vancouver residents have an urban suburban feel, and many own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and other amenities in Vancouver. Vancouver is home to many young professionals and families. The residents are conservative and tend to be conservative. Vancouver’s public schools are excellent.
VANCOUVER, WA
camaspostrecord.com

Washougal grapples with rundown facility

City of Washougal leaders say they cannot wait any longer to address the city’s deteriorating operations center. During the council’s May 23 workshop Washougal Public Works Director Trevor Evers proposed a series of renovations and upgrades to the facility’s eight buildings, which Evers said have fallen into a significant state of disrepair.
WASHOUGAL, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#College#Scholarships#Mascot#Highschool#Camas High School#Doc Harris Stadium#Camas Connect Academy
hillsboroherald.com

Family Trip From Hillsboro Leads To Bounty

Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
HILLSBORO, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego will reexamine rules preventing Oswego Lake access

The city will hire a facilitator, seek input from the community about what rules for city-owned facilities should be. In the throes of a court case that could pave the way for Oswego Lake to become publicly accessible, the Lake Oswego City Council will begin a process for reevaluating the rules that currently bar access to the lake from city-owned facilities.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Thousands of people flock to Portland’s Pride parade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Portland’s Pride parade was back Sunday. Thousands of people lined Naito Parkway along the city’s waterfront, cheering on the parade, waving flags, and spreading positive energy. Annelise said that it was great to see the city full of life again after three years of the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
oregontoday.net

Threatened Mass Shooting in Oregon, June 20

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
kptv.com

Summer arrives in Portland this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was right about what we expected weather-wise-- cloudy and cool with a couple brief sprinkles. Portland’s high temp was 68 degrees and only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded around the metro. Although a shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

‘Blue dog’ days may be over in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

The Blue Dog Democrats in Congress for years have attached themselves to a piece of hard political logic: If you run toward the center, instead of toward the left, you’ll pick up more votes in districts considered competitive between Republicans and Democrats. That idea, accepted and rejected with equal fervor in various parts of American […] The post ‘Blue dog’ days may be over in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy