Camas celebrates its class of 2022 graduates

“These past four years have been incredibly difficult, but you’ve managed to persevere.”. Camas High School commencement speaker Adrian Soh’s words swept over the rain-soaked crowd gathered at Doc Harris Stadium on Friday, June 10, to celebrate the school’s class of 2022, praising the Camas High seniors and highlighting a theme...
Sica replaces Jeff Leo, who resigned earlier this year and plans to return to a teaching position.The Banks School District has hired Brian Sica as superintendent. Sica replaces Jeff Leo, who resigned earlier this year and plans to return to a teaching position. "Jeff is going back to his true love, teaching. He will be teaching math and coaching volleyball at Forest Grove High School next year. He is still working in Banks until June 30," District Office Manager Marlo Mosser said in an email. Sica was most recently an administrator in the Beaverton School District. According to...
PORTLAND, Oregon — For 10 days next month, Eugene, Oregon will be the center of the track and field world. The college town will be hosting some of the world's best athletes for the World Athletics Championships. It will be from July 15-24 at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
“Camas, Wash.” has been emblazoned on the stern of the American Empress paddlewheeler since 2014, but 2022 was the first time the Empress, the largest riverboat west of the Mississippi River, has attached itself to the Camas-Washougal dock originally slated to be the riverboat’s home port. On Wednesday,...
In partnership with Sparrow Club, over 100 students volunteered their time for girl fighting brain cancer. Students at Lake Oswego Junior High School are showing what it means to be compassionate for one another. Over the past few months, they have raised over $3,000 for physical education teacher Luke Lopez's...
A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived […]
The post For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba shared some updates on the community including its $52 million bike and pedestrian infrastructure, negotiations with PGE on green tariff, along with a new tree code and plans to increase tree canopy over the next 18 years.
Vancouver, Washington is home to 182,792 people. Vancouver is located in Clark County. Vancouver residents have an urban suburban feel, and many own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and other amenities in Vancouver. Vancouver is home to many young professionals and families. The residents are conservative and tend to be conservative. Vancouver’s public schools are excellent.
City of Washougal leaders say they cannot wait any longer to address the city’s deteriorating operations center. During the council’s May 23 workshop Washougal Public Works Director Trevor Evers proposed a series of renovations and upgrades to the facility’s eight buildings, which Evers said have fallen into a significant state of disrepair.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Wet weather caused the Portland Pickles game to get rained out on Saturday. While fans didn’t get to see a full game, they did get a sweet treat. Keegan Dillon proposed to Gracie Thompson, who threw out the first pitch before the rain out. She said yes.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has a new plan when it comes to addressing large homeless encampments – and it sure sounds much like the city’s old plan –– sweep the people out and remove all the tents and belongings. In many ways, it’s a return to...
Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
The city will hire a facilitator, seek input from the community about what rules for city-owned facilities should be. In the throes of a court case that could pave the way for Oswego Lake to become publicly accessible, the Lake Oswego City Council will begin a process for reevaluating the rules that currently bar access to the lake from city-owned facilities.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Portland’s Pride parade was back Sunday. Thousands of people lined Naito Parkway along the city’s waterfront, cheering on the parade, waving flags, and spreading positive energy. Annelise said that it was great to see the city full of life again after three years of the pandemic.
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
The price of Portland area homes continues to climb: Comparing 2022 to 2021 through May, the median sale price has increased 12% from $490,200 to $549,000, according to the latest report from the regional listing service RMLS. How can home shoppers find the most bang for their buck? Location is...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was right about what we expected weather-wise-- cloudy and cool with a couple brief sprinkles. Portland’s high temp was 68 degrees and only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded around the metro. Although a shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the...
The Blue Dog Democrats in Congress for years have attached themselves to a piece of hard political logic: If you run toward the center, instead of toward the left, you’ll pick up more votes in districts considered competitive between Republicans and Democrats. That idea, accepted and rejected with equal fervor in various parts of American […]
The post ‘Blue dog’ days may be over in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Comments / 1