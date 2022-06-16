ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West, AZ

Sun City West association continues annual repairs

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WjAXe_0gDD5ZU800

Maintenance projects continue throughout the summer at several locations across the Recreation Centers of Sun City West facilities.

Russ Boston, facilities manager, said golf maintenance, equipment, parking lot mill and resurfacing, interior lighting conversions, golf cart, shoreline repair, roof repair, pump replacements and other areas will soon be scheduled for work. A full list of all the projects can be found at suncitywest.com.

Looking ahead, the annual owner-member meeting will be conducted 9 a.m., Thursday, June 23 at Palm Ridge Recreation Center, 13800 Deer Valley Road. Projects and operations will be topics of discussion and Bill Schwind, Recreation Center of Sun City West general manager, said some people do not realize some of the improvements that have been made around the association and this meeting will serve to help keep people be informed of what takes place year round.

Schwind explained association official work to be efficient and part of that includes fiber optics, which allows irrigation control by use of a smartphone down to a specific sprinkler head. Another efficient way to get work completed included the replacement of air conditioning units a month ago, without a big disruption to the facility.

“Everything has to be closed down while the unit is being set, so we do that in the morning. We have done anywhere from three, up to seven units replaced in one day,” Boston said.

He said it is cheaper to buy the unit at the same place the vendor would, which saves between $2,500 to $3,000.

Boston explained all of the air conditioning units are in what association officials call a tool, which tracks every big ticket item, including the life expectancy, current cost and the projected cost of replacement. This year, there are only four air conditioning units on the list.

Reach reporter Jennifer Jimenez at jjimenez@iniusa.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Avondale Breaks Ground for Aquatic Center

By next summer, Avondale residents will have a new aquatic center to celebrate! City officials broke ground on Thursday, June 9 for the Avondale Aquatic Center located at the Avondale Civic Center Campus. The new facility will be located south and east of the existing City Hall and Library on West Civic Center Drive.
AVONDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona transportation board approves 5-year roadway construction program

PHOENIX — A five-year transportation construction program aimed to improve and expand Arizona roads was approved Friday, officials said. The 2023-2027 program, which allocates the spending of $6.7 billion over the next five years, includes funding for various highway improvement projects across the state. A $328 million project estimated...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa moving on massive pipeline for more water

Mesa city officials have been talking about the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline for years, and the big infrastructure project may take a step closer to reality tomorrow, June 20, when City Council will consider selecting a contractor for the project and awarding $3 million for preconstruction services. When finished, the...
MESA, AZ
globalazmedia.com

Massive 200-acre mixed-use project proposed near Valley entertainment district

GLENDALE, AZ — The city of Glendale is looking to transform a massive property next to its sports and entertainment district into a master-planned development with office, retail, hotel, commercial and high-density housing. Dubbed Vision 2, the development could be built on about 200 acres between Glendale Avenue and...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sun City West, AZ
Government
City
Sun City West, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
kjzz.org

At least 3 Valley cities won't have fireworks to celebrate Independence Day

At least three Valley cities won’t shoot off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. A product shortage was forecast back in January by a Missouri-based fireworks-wholesaler and manufacturer. Chandler cites a national shortage for not having fireworks this year. The city plans to substitute a five-minute...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Parts of I-10, I-17 to be widened outside of Phoenix as part of newly-approved plan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Get ready for fewer traffic jams on parts of Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 north of the Valley. Well, after a few years of construction. On Friday, the State Transportation Board approved the Arizona Department of Transportation’s five-year Transportation Facilities Construction Program which includes a number of improvements to major corridors.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning Units#Urban Construction
KTAR.com

Structure fire, gas leak closes Scottsdale Road in Old Town

PHOENIX — A structure fire with a gas leak closed Scottsdale Road in Old Town on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The trash fire, located near Scottsdale Road and Fourth Street, extended into a shed and was reported at about 1:15 p.m., according to the Scottsdale Fire Department. A gas...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Wreck closes eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway closed in Chandler for a wreck on Monday morning for several hours, authorities said. The closure went into effect at McClintock Drive around 4:38 a.m. and lanes reopened around 7:40 a.m. Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Firefighters battle salvage yard fire in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - Firefighters on June 20 battled a salvage yard fire in Tempe that sent heavy smoke into the air. The Tempe Fire and Medical Rescue Department said crews used a defensive strategy to fight the fire near the Loop 101 and Rio Salada Parkway. "Crews are making good...
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC 15 News

Gas meter fire prompts evacuations near Scottsdale business

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Evacuations are underway for businesses near The Rack in Scottsdale. Firefighters are working to put out a gas meter fire outside the business near Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard. Scottsdale Fire officials say the fire started in a trash container and spread into a shed which...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa, Chandler offering homeowners cash to conserve water, get rid of grass

EAST VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Karen and Kelly Gleave just did something they never thought they’d do. They ripped out the grass in front of their Mesa home and replaced it with desert rocks and plants. “More and more as the Valley grows, I’ve realized that I need to do more to conserve,” said Kelly Cleave. “It just seems more responsible.”
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Chances for rain in the Valley increase this week starting Tuesday

PHOENIX — After parts of the East Valley saw rain over the weekend, more rain is forecasted in the Valley this week. Chances for showers or thunderstorms resume Tuesday night and will reach 20%, according to the National Weather Service. The chances will remain at 20% until Thursday and...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks No. 2 among hottest housing markets in U.S.

Whether you are interested in selling your home for a large profit or researching the most friendly market for first time home buying, House Method conducted a study to rank the hottest (and some of the cooler) housing markets in the U.S. — and Phoenix ranks No. 2 among the hottest housing markets in the U.S.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How the redevelopment of Papago Plaza in Scottsdale is taking shape

The redevelopment of the iconic mixed-use Papago Plaza, recognizable to many long-time area residents for its Pueblo-style design dating to the 1960s, is taking shape as the area’s demographics are growing and the plaza generates strong interest with multiple offers from restaurateurs and retailers. Acquired by Scottsdale’s Pivot Development...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Milton Oliphant

City of Phoenix, AZ: The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FVTUviEX0AA_Amd.jpgCity of Phoenix, AZ. The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program. Do you want to be on it? Applications are due July 8. Submit your application and read about the entire project here: https://t.co/PhCGEt7crr https://t.co/RqOECItF4Q.
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Mesa is Getting the Nice Things that Scottsdale Normally Would; What is Wrong with this Picture?

You probably know that we haven’t been shy about talking about how NIMBY politics have partly dominated Scottsdale city politics, and how it has a significant impact on the cost of living in these areas. But there is also the concept of opportunity costs; how making a decision and going down one direction has a cost, not just in the physical costs of executing that decision but in what was left behind. What that other branch in the decision tree (the opportunity) had to offer, and what was lost by not going down that path.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
681
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy