Sun City West association continues annual repairs

Maintenance projects continue throughout the summer at several locations across the Recreation Centers of Sun City West facilities.

Russ Boston, facilities manager, said golf maintenance, equipment, parking lot mill and resurfacing, interior lighting conversions, golf cart, shoreline repair, roof repair, pump replacements and other areas will soon be scheduled for work. A full list of all the projects can be found at suncitywest.com.

Looking ahead, the annual owner-member meeting will be conducted 9 a.m., Thursday, June 23 at Palm Ridge Recreation Center, 13800 Deer Valley Road. Projects and operations will be topics of discussion and Bill Schwind, Recreation Center of Sun City West general manager, said some people do not realize some of the improvements that have been made around the association and this meeting will serve to help keep people be informed of what takes place year round.

Schwind explained association official work to be efficient and part of that includes fiber optics, which allows irrigation control by use of a smartphone down to a specific sprinkler head. Another efficient way to get work completed included the replacement of air conditioning units a month ago, without a big disruption to the facility.

“Everything has to be closed down while the unit is being set, so we do that in the morning. We have done anywhere from three, up to seven units replaced in one day,” Boston said.

He said it is cheaper to buy the unit at the same place the vendor would, which saves between $2,500 to $3,000.

Boston explained all of the air conditioning units are in what association officials call a tool, which tracks every big ticket item, including the life expectancy, current cost and the projected cost of replacement. This year, there are only four air conditioning units on the list.

Reach reporter Jennifer Jimenez at jjimenez@iniusa.org.