ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, MD

Disharoon competes in Monster Jam event at FedEx Field, to host show in Delmar

starpublications.online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast weekend Delmar graduate Ryan Disharoon, driver of Saigon Shaker, competed in the Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series at FedEx Field. This Sunday Disharoon will take part in the Monsters of Metal at Delaware International Speedway in Delmar. Disharoon and the Monster Jam drivers took part in the Monster...

starpublications.online

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillylacrosse.com

.@THEDUKESLC wins 3 youth championships at Beach Lax Festival in Ocean City, MD

The Duke’s Elite 2027 team went undefeated and won the championship last weekend at the Beach Lax Festival in Ocean City, MD. Keys to the championship were a stingy defense and strong goaltending, smart play from the attack, and a midfield that kept the pressure up on both sides of the ball. Coaches were Pat Lacon, Brian Delaney, and Jeb Brenfleck.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Arbutus Baseball Player Jonah Baney Dies In Crash, Hearts Shatter

Hearts shattered across Baltimore County as hundreds of people mourned the sudden death of Jonah Baney, who died in a car crash, those who knew him said. Baney, 19, lived in Arbutus and graduated from Lansdowne High School in 2020. He was playing baseball for Community College of Baltimore County and had plans to play for Salisbury University next year, according to his obituary.
Ocean City Today

Tuna and Tiaras tourney moved to next weekend

Second annual fishing competition to benefit WSW organization. (June 17, 2022) The second annual Tuna and Tiaras tournament was postponed a week due to poor weather and fishing conditions offshore. “The seas were very unfavorable for both fishing days and safety is our first concern,” said organizer Pam Taylor.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Delaware State
City
Landover, MD
City
Delmar, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
WMDT.com

‘Backing The Blue’ event honors life of fallen officer DFC Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md. – “And to have that wound from last year ripped wide open again, we’re still in shock,” President of FOP Lodge #111 Corp. Scott Hamilton said. To start healing that wound, wheels turned into Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #111 for the Backing The Blue event honoring Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard Sunday afternoon. “These events like this to support Glenn and his family are therapeutic and this is what we want to do. We want to be able to engage with our community and come together,” Hamilton said.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Road closures announced for services of DFC Glenn Hilliard in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Several road closures will be in effect on Tuesday, June 21st, for the funeral services of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. DFC Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home on West Road to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:15 a.m. The procession will travel the following routes, where there will be temporary road closures:
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Community Gathers in Salisbury to Honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- Members of the community gathered in Salisbury Sunday morning at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge to honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. Donations were collected with proceeds to the Hilliard family. Organizers Scott Hamilton and Jeff Merritt say they worked all week to get the event ready for Sunday.
SALISBURY, MD
worldnationnews.com

Dad, the kids play it cool at Dover Comic Con

DOVER – Father and son, father and daughters. Millsboro’s Jeremy Hall took his four kids to Saturday’s Dover Comic Con 2022 and was enjoying life over Father’s Day weekend. “I love my kids and it’s for them, but it’s also for me because it’s the time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Field#Monster Jam#The Monsters Of Metal#The Washington Commanders#The Eastern Shore#The Metal Shop
WBOC

Service Preparations Underway to Honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- Preparations are underway for the service for First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. The service will start around 12:30 at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. According to Maryland State Police, road closures on Tuesday include:. Beaglin Park Drive between Old Ocean City Road (Route 346) and Ocean Gateway (US...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

“It moves people to action:” Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival returns to downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Funeral Arrangements Set For Maryland Deputy Killed In Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A funeral will be held on Tuesday for a Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot last week in the line of duty. The funeral service for Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury, the Maryland State Police said. There will be a public viewing at the church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hilliard, 42, was shot June 12 while trying to take a fugitive into custody who had been wanted on felony warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. He was rushed to a hospital, where...
NBC Philadelphia

3 Kids Hurt in Boating Accident on Delaware River, Officials Say

Officials say three juveniles have been injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river. The News Journal reported that Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened Thursday on the Indian River in Millsboro. A boat with a 75-horsepower outboard motor was pulling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Sports
Cape Gazette

Lewes boat parade set to sail July 4

The Independence Day Lewes Boat Parade lineup will start at 1 p.m., Monday, July 4. Decorated boats will wind their way down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal from the Roosevelt Inlet to Fisherman's Wharf. Parade entrants will leave at 1:30 p.m. from Roosevelt Inlet across from the Coast Guard Station and at...
LEWES, DE
whatsupmag.com

The Gentleman’s Farm

Primary Structure Built: 1767 Sold For: $6,750,000 Original List Price: $7,965,000 Bedrooms: 6 Baths: 4 Full, 2 Half Living Space: 8,867 Sq. Ft. Taking its rightful place among the most historic homes on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, this incredible estate offers more than 7,000 square-feet of exquisite living in its main home and the convenience of a separate, 1,400-square-foot guest cottage.
OXFORD, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Magnolia Man Killed In Milford Early Friday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 17, 2022, in the Milford area as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Milford area on...
MAGNOLIA, DE
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Bay Weekly

New Blue Crab Limits Proposed Amid Dismal Winter Dredge Survey

When the Chesapeake Bay’s winter dredge survey results came in a month ago, it revealed the worst overall blue crab abundance in the survey’s history. Fishery managers in Maryland, Virginia, and the Potomac River hinted at possible season changes in response to the crab decline. Maryland is now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy