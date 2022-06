RALEIGH, N.C. — Philip Freeman’s company, Murphy's Naturals, basically started with the premise of “happy wife, happy life.”. “My wife, Pam, is a mosquito magnet. Mosquitoes come at her like crazy," Freeman said. "She will get 10 bites to my one. We didn’t want to use chemical based products. So what we did, I started looking for natural products on the market that would work. I really struggled to find anything.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO