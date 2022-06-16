Arrest made in shootings on Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a man's death that happened late Saturday night. According to a department spokesperson, officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a call of a man down around 9:45 p.m. near River Road at Third Street. When officers arrived, they...
Kentucky Police has launched a manhunt for a man who punched Democrat Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. The attack happened while Fischer was at an event at the Fourth Street Live entertainment complex located in Downtown Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday. Officials confirmed that Fischer 'is doing fine' after the unprovoked assault.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officers were called to the 1200 block of Central Avenue, which is not far from Churchill Downs, around 4:40 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is reported dead after a shooting on the 1200 block of Central Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to LMPD, when officers arrived on scene they found a male with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide investigators say that...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating an incident that happened early Saturday evening at Fourth Street Live. According to the Mayor’s office, while at Fourth Street Live, Mayor Fischer was punched by someone and is reportedly doing fine. Here is a picture of the suspect:. There...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway after first responders found a man unresponsive downtown Saturday evening. LMPD's Dwight Mitchell says first division officers responded to a call of a person down on River Rd. at Third St. around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer was physically attacked at Fourth Street Live on Saturday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to mayor's office spokesperson Jessica Wethington, Fischer was at Fourth Street Live early Saturday evening when he was approached by an individual who then proceeded to punch him.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The attorney for one of the men accused of opening fire at the Big Four Bridge over the weekend told the judge the shooting was an act of self-defense. William Thompson Jr. faced a judge Friday morning, less than 24 hours after he was arrested by...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Breckinridge County are searching for a 48-year-old man who has been missing for two days. Tony Nottingham left his home around 5:30 p.m. on Friday without his phone or wallet, according to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office. Nottingham is described as 5-foot-10, 143 pounds...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is the suspect in a shooting near the Big Four Bridge last weekend, and he's claiming it was done in self-defense. William Thompson Jr. pleaded not guilty in court on Friday to complicity to assault and disorderly conduct. Police said he started shooting...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection with the June 11 shootings at the Big Four Bridge in downtown Louisville. William Devon Thompson Jr. is charged with six counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. On Saturday, June 11, six people were...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville teenagers are now in custody after police said they killed a 29-year-old man in Shively. 18-year-old Javontae Moore and a juvenile boy were arrested Wednesday night on complicity charges of murder. After making the arrest, officers with Shively police said people in the community...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Jeffersontown Police Department officer who was facing a federal drug charge has pleaded guilty. According to the court documents, Henderson purchased fentanyl and Adderall for his personal use in May 2021. Peyton Henderson entered a guilty plea this week, agreeing to not work in...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple fire departments worked for over two hours to put out a fire in Bardstown on Thursday night. Billy Mattingly, Bardstown Fire's chief, posted on Facebook about the fire at Hunan Chinese Restaurant on Bloomfield Road. The restaurant is not far from East John Rowan Boulevard.
Scott County-Arrests continue to be made by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies as the push continues in the quest to make Scott County the safest place to live in America. Chad Earl, 41 of Lexington, IN was arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and for a Sex Offender Residency Violation.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim who was shot and killed at Thorntons on 1st and Broadway Sunday night. David Keith Dickson, 36, of Louisville, has been identified as the victim. Dickson died from his injuries before he could be taken to the hospital.
Five teens were shot and a 9-year-old was grazed by a bullet after an argument over a scooter. It started when the 9-year-old was shoved off an electric scooter. The teens began fighting then shooting at each other. Someone needs to be held accountable. Witnesses said the teens were unsupervised...
