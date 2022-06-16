ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Arrest made in shootings on Big Four Bridge

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrest father of 9-year-old victim after...

www.wdrb.com

WHAS11

LMPD investigating after unresponsive man dies in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a man's death that happened late Saturday night. According to a department spokesperson, officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a call of a man down around 9:45 p.m. near River Road at Third Street. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Daily Mail

Moment Louisville mayor, 64, is PUNCHED in unprovoked assault during city event: Cops are hunting for suspect who fled after the attack

Kentucky Police has launched a manhunt for a man who punched Democrat Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. The attack happened while Fischer was at an event at the Fourth Street Live entertainment complex located in Downtown Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday. Officials confirmed that Fischer 'is doing fine' after the unprovoked assault.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officers were called to the 1200 block of Central Avenue, which is not far from Churchill Downs, around 4:40 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

One person dead after shooting in Taylor Berry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is reported dead after a shooting on the 1200 block of Central Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to LMPD, when officers arrived on scene they found a male with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide investigators say that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating after man found unresponsive downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway after first responders found a man unresponsive downtown Saturday evening. LMPD's Dwight Mitchell says first division officers responded to a call of a person down on River Rd. at Third St. around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

9-year-old victim's father arrested in connection with Big Four Bridge shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection with the June 11 shootings at the Big Four Bridge in downtown Louisville. William Devon Thompson Jr. is charged with six counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. On Saturday, June 11, six people were...
Public Safety
WLKY.com

18-year-old charged after man shot to death while riding bike in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville teenagers are now in custody after police said they killed a 29-year-old man in Shively. 18-year-old Javontae Moore and a juvenile boy were arrested Wednesday night on complicity charges of murder. After making the arrest, officers with Shively police said people in the community...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Former Jeffersontown police officer pleads guilty to drug charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Jeffersontown Police Department officer who was facing a federal drug charge has pleaded guilty. According to the court documents, Henderson purchased fentanyl and Adderall for his personal use in May 2021. Peyton Henderson entered a guilty plea this week, agreeing to not work in...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Bardstown restaurant caught on fire Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple fire departments worked for over two hours to put out a fire in Bardstown on Thursday night. Billy Mattingly, Bardstown Fire's chief, posted on Facebook about the fire at Hunan Chinese Restaurant on Bloomfield Road. The restaurant is not far from East John Rowan Boulevard.
BARDSTOWN, KY
953wiki.com

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Remain Vigilant

Scott County-Arrests continue to be made by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies as the push continues in the quest to make Scott County the safest place to live in America. Chad Earl, 41 of Lexington, IN was arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and for a Sex Offender Residency Violation.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Victim’s name released after deadly shooting at downtown Thorntons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim who was shot and killed at Thorntons on 1st and Broadway Sunday night. David Keith Dickson, 36, of Louisville, has been identified as the victim. Dickson died from his injuries before he could be taken to the hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY

