Missourians will likely not get to decide the fate of a plan to implement ranked choice voting for certain elections. The group pushing that constitutional amendment said on Thursday that an internal audit showed it didn’t have enough signatures for the plan to make it on the 2022 ballot. In order for a constitutional amendment to make it before voters, groups need to collect a certain number of signatures in six out of eight congressional districts.

