Miami, FL

LeBron James On Does It Bother Him That So Many People Would Be Happy To See Him Fail: “Absolutely Not… At The End Of The Day, They Have To Wake Up Tomorrow And Have The Same Life That They Had Before They Woke Up Today.”

Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James' journey in the NBA has been full of ups and downs. Of course, he is one of the greatest players to flaunt his talents in the league and is now generally considered to be a well-loved player among fans. But that was definitely not the case when...

Yardbarker

Bradley Beal has already made decision on Wizards future

Eyes around the NBA are fixed on Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. The three-time all-star has a $36.4 million player option or he could decline it and enter free agency. It appears Beal has already made his decision about his future. On Saturday, Beal was at Benjamin Banneker recreation center...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Nets Could Trade Kevin Durant For Karl-Anthony Towns

After another disappointing season in Brooklyn, the Nets are getting ready to bounce back next year, hoping to land the right players to compete for the NBA championship once and for all. During their first two years together with the Nets, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have failed to win the championship, and fans are already doubting they can get the job done.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr rocks 'night, night' shirt at Warriors’ parade

Stephen Curry has made a career of hitting shots that break the will of his opponents late in games, and he had the perfect way to celebrate moments like that during the 2022 postseason. Steve Kerr played off of that during the Golden State Warriors’ latest championship parade. Kerr...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

How Trading Mike Conley Could be a Game-Changer for Jazz

Even though the Rudy Gobert rumors continue to command the attention of Twitter-Land, there's another situation Utah Jazz fans are keeping a very close eye on as we inch closer to the NBA draft. What's going to happen to Mike Conley?. With a cap number of $22 million next year,...
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Rival Teams Are “Keeping An Eye” On If The Pistons Will Send Jerami Grant To Blazers For The No. 7 Overall Pick

After another wildly disappointing season, the Portland Trail Blazers are considering all options to improve their roster and maximize Damian Lillard's prime. Their next move, according to rumors, could involve Detroit's Jerami Grant. According to a report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, rival executives are keeping an eye on the situation and if Grant ends up in a Portland jersey by the end of the offseason.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Funny photo of Andrew Wiggins celebrating title goes viral

Andrew Wiggins definitely appears to be making the most of his first title. A hilarious photo of the Golden State Warriors star Wiggins went viral this weekend. Klay Thompson had posted a celebration picture with Warriors teammates Wiggins and Juan Toscano-Anderson to his Instagram story. In the picture, Wiggins looked extremely run down, perhaps from celebrating too hard.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo exercises player option

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the brother of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has made his decision regarding the 2022-23 season. With the deadline to exercise his player option looming, Thanasis has informed the Milwaukee Bucks that he will exercise his player option for the upcoming season. He is due to make $1.88 million this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Celtics listed as betting favorite to land Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal could be making a Jaws-sized splash this offseason. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag posted odds this week for the three-time All-Star Beal’s next landing spot. Surprisingly, they have the Boston Celtics listed as the favorite to land Beal at 3-1 odds. The Portland Trail Blazers (4-1), Miami Heat (5-1), Brooklyn Nets (6-1), and Atlanta Hawks (7-1) round out the top five on the list.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Gets Real On Kevin Durant: “Kevin Durant, Today, Is Viewed As The Guy Who Left A Championship Squad To Try To Do It On His Own In Brooklyn.”

Kevin Durant had been catching some flak all season, considering the contrasting fortunes of his current and former team. While his Brooklyn Nets were mired in mediocrity and dealt with controversy for much of the regular season, the Golden State Warriors were near the top in the west. The criticism only got worse once the Nets were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics and those Celtics would go on to lose to the Warriors in the NBA Finals.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Draymond Green’s Game 7 joke tweet goes viral

The Golden State Warriors wrapped up the NBA Finals in six games, but that didn’t stop Draymond Green from making a joke about Game 7. Game 7 of the NBA Finals, had the Celtics won Thursday, would’ve been scheduled for Sunday. On Sunday, Green jokingly said on social media that he was preparing for the non-existent winner-take-all contest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Philadelphia 76ers Free Agent Targets: TJ Warren

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking for difference-making free agents to help round out a team with a lot of need on the wing. Could Indiana Pacers free agent TJ Warren be that potential difference-maker for the Sixers? What type of deal would the Sixers sign him to?. TJ Warren has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Warriors Show Off Jordan Poole Looking Ready For The Parade

Note to residents of San Francisco: the Golden State Warriors are going to make traffic a nightmare on Monday. The newly-minted 2022 NBA champions will be taking to the streets of the Bay Area to celebrate their latest Finals victory and it’s going to be a wild and crazy time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Warriors owner Joe Lacob throws shade at Timberwolves

Following their NBA Championship win on Thursday night, Golden State Warriors players and coaches began to spray venom in every direction. Anyone they felt had wronged them was a target. Even those who hadn't directly slighted the Warriors found themselves in the crosshairs, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, who received a roundabout tongue-lashing from Joe Lacob.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Timberwolves open to pairing Karl-Anthony Towns with another center

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Minnesota Timberwolves have discussed possible trades around veteran centers, including Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks. Wolves beat writer Dane Moore added that the team is open to pairing star player Karl-Anthony Towns with another center. (noting though that it...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

