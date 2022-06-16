Nick Young Says Andrew Bynum Wasn’t Interested In Playing Basketball: “He Used To Drive In His Ferrari That He Couldn’t Fit In. He Was Outside The Arena Just Doing Donuts In The Ferrari In The Snow.“

Shaquille O'Neal, for as dominant a player as he was during his legendary career, has found the same if not more success in his post-playing career. Shaq has invested his massive wealth quite well and is a well-respected businessman and also is able to secure lucrative brand deals. Shaq may no longer be playing on a basketball court, but in the business world, he is still a superstar of the highest level.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO