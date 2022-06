A 27-year-old Snohomish County man was arrested Thursday for assaulting a woman in the Lynnwood Staples parking lot May 21. Police say the victim was in the parking lot when two individuals, a male and female, attacked her. It is unknown what caused the attack, as the victim said she did not recognize either of her attackers.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO