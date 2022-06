We've all seen the lists... "What do we need in this area?" or "What Businesses Would You Love To See Come To West Texas?" etc etc. And there are always a lot of great suggestions-like In & Out Burger, A Water Park, and Wawa, among others. But what about things we have too much of? Things we see around every corner that should probably be spread to other areas to 'share the love', so to speak?

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO