On 06/18/2022 at 0540 hours Van Wert Police Department was called to 512 Burt St. for Johnie Patrick an 88 year old male, who was the victim of a home invasion. The persons or persons entered the front door of Patrick’s home, which awakened Patrick. Patrick called out to the person, but they stuck him on the head. A bag was then placed on Patrick’s head, and his hands were bound behind his back. Patrick estimated it took him about a half an hour to free himself. Patrick then made his way to a neighbors home and police were called. The intruder stole money and Patrick’s Ford Ranger Pick up truck. Patrick was taken to Van Wert Health by Van Wert Fire Department Squad as he began to get ill while making out the report. Evidence was collected from the crime scene, and the pick up truck was later recovered by the Van Wert Sheriff’s Department near US 224 and Marsh Rd.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO